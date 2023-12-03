3 reasons for the Democrat ‘great replacement’

In the fourth, and hopefully final GOP debate, Vivek Ramaswamy created an uproar when he stated that “the Great Replacement Theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of a Democratic Party’s platform.”

He stated the truth, as Democrats have touted this premise for the past handful of years, from Joe Biden to Chuck Schumer and more.

Politico concluded in 2013 that “amnesty for millions of illegal aliens would be an electoral bonanza for Democrats and cripple Republican prospects in many states they now win easily.”

Van Jones threw a hissy fit in providing his, ahem, (mischaracterization) of Ramaswamy’s comments following the debate.

The smug, condescending way that he [Ramaswamy] just spews this poison out, is very, very dangerous. ... You’re watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person. ... I was shaking, listening to him talk, and a lot of people don’t know, that is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth.

What is dangerous (for Democrats) is the electorate being exposed to the truth. Like or dislike Vivek Ramaswamy, what he stated regarding the Democrats’ “replacement theory” was right on the money. The Democrats (and Establishment Republicans) are actively pursuing new voters.

I believe that are three reasons for this strategy.

(1) 3 Card Monte

We’ve all played or have seen the game 3 Card Monte, where a huckster places a pea under and cup and asks you (the mark, stooge, schmuck) to find the pea (for money). By sleight of hand, the huckster almost always wins. You (the mark, stooge, schmuck) might try your hand once, twice, maybe even three times, but eventually you come to realize that the game is rigged, and you have little to no chance of winning.

Thus it is for the Democrat voter. You might believe that Democrats are for the little guy, or that their “tax the rich” economic paradigm will spread the wealth, or that their soft-on-crime criminal reform policies are virtuous, or that their climate change agenda will produce a green utopia, or that their peace-thru-capitulation is noble...once, twice, maybe even three times, but when you see rich, white elites get fat while you’re eating rice and beans, your city is turned upside-down by crime and violence, your energy costs double and triple, and you see the world on the precipice of World War III, you come to the realization that the game is rigged.

(Some) Democrat voters are beginning to see the light.

(2) Chamber of Commerce — Low-Wage Servant Class

Rich white elites in both parties see the influx of low-skilled, low-wage non-English-speaking workers as a boon to their economic fortunes. While these corporate giants are benefitting from these low-wage servants, the American public is becoming aware that there is a huge economic burden on them ($451M annually), the taxpayer, consequently and ironically making them low-wage servants as well.

(3) Cloward-Piven

Lastly, the massive influx of illegal aliens is intended to do what “the Great Society” legislation could not quite accomplish on its own: the overwhelming of our social safety net, with the eventual collapse of capitalism and American sovereignty.

The great replacement is not a right-wing conspiracy theory, but, as Vivek Ramaswamy stated, a basic statement of the Democrat party’s platform. Millions of illegal aliens have been permitted to enter the U.S. Some of them, as Donald Trump has stated, are very bad people. Others are the new dupes, stooges, and schmucks, brought here by the Democrats to replace those who won’t vote for them again, with the eventual intention of collapsing America.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.