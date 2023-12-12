From sanctuary city -- to 'stay in Texas'

The migrant crisis in Chicago has turned comical.

I mean that it makes me laugh, especially when we remember what they used to say about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the law that eliminated sanctuary cities in Texas.

Take a trip down memory lane and remember that he was called a racist and "racista" for signing the law.

What a difference a few buses and thousands of migrants makes?

Up in Chicago, woke Mayor Brandon Johnson has come up with the latest idea to solve the problem.