December 12, 2023
From sanctuary city -- to 'stay in Texas'
The migrant crisis in Chicago has turned comical.
I mean that it makes me laugh, especially when we remember what they used to say about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the law that eliminated sanctuary cities in Texas.
Take a trip down memory lane and remember that he was called a racist and "racista" for signing the law.
What a difference a few buses and thousands of migrants makes?
Up in Chicago, woke Mayor Brandon Johnson has come up with the latest idea to solve the problem.
Check it out:
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration has quietly begun filing lawsuits over what it has described as “rogue buses” transporting migrants, an escalation the mayor has coupled with an attempt to further crack down on the transportation companies.The stepped-up enforcement is the Johnson administration’s latest effort to address the influx of new arrivals, which has become one of the mayor’s most vexing challenges. The care of more than 24,400 migrants who have arrived in Chicago since August 2022 has taken on heightened urgency as winter sets in, and tested the limits of how welcoming the city can be.
Yes, it does get cold in Chicago. It's not exactly summer in El Paso or Eagle Pass, either. It gets chilly here in Texas, too.
Mayor Johnson's problem is that he never said that sanctuary cities were only open in summertime.
The Democrats invited these people to come and they came as we can see on the streets or where ever they are sleeping tonight.
Down in El Paso, some group is putting up billboards reminding the new arrivals that New York City is a sanctuary city. Apparently, a group called Concerned Americans put up the messages hoping that the arrivals catch the next bus out of Texas.
Here is the irony, as my late mother used to say: The Democrats opposed "Remain in Mexico" as a policy for asylum-seekers because it was President Trump's idea.
What they never understood is that by keeping them in Mexico during the asylum request process, that they would keep them out of Chicago or New York.
Well, as that song goes, when will they ever learn?
