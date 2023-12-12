Michelle and Barack Obama’s latest movie warns not to trust white people

A year after leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama created a production company called Higher Ground Productions that would produce documentaries and high-end movies. Their most recent movie, though, seemingly seeks the lowest ground possible, for it appears to stoke racial hatred in the context of an apocalypse.

According to the Higher Ground website, Leave the World Behind throws a white and black couple together during a massive cyberattack:

A family’s (Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke) vacation is upended when two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la) arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Image: Barack and Michelle Obama by AI.

It’s not just that the Obamas produced the movie through their company. Barack was involved in writing the script:

While writing the script, Esmail consulted Obama, hoping that his perspective would “ground” the story and make it more realistic. According to Esmail, Obama thought the script was fairly close to how a crisis would actually pan out in the real world. [snip] “He had a lot [of] notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them,” Esmail said. “I have to say he is a big movie lover, and he wasn’t just giving notes about things that were from his background. He was giving notes as a fan of the book, and he wanted to see a really good film.”

So far, the movie sounds like a routine thriller, with the only twist being that the technical advisor is a one-time president. However, given that that he is part of the same Deep State that brought us COVID, I consider it creepy that he’s imagining for us what it would be like if there were another crisis in America. That leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

What leaves an even worse taste is the clip that’s emerged in which a black woman says to another black character, “I’m asking for you to remember that if the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially to white people – even mom would agree with me on that.”

Barack & Michelle Obama just produced their first fiction film on Netflix called: "Leave The World Behind"



The plot is about a cyberattack that shuts down all the power & cripples the United States. (Predictive programming?)



They even managed to sneak in a scene bashing white… pic.twitter.com/55HPiEQSX2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 11, 2023

It’s entirely possible that the point of the movie, with the black couple and the white couple forced to depend on each other, is going to prove the opposite…namely, that you can trust white people. However, only an idiot would include in the movie a line like that, which can, and will, be taken out of context. (And no, I have no idea what the context is; I just know the line is horribly racist on its face.)

Moreover, when I check out the Wikipedia description of the book on which the movie is based, I actually can’t figure out a darn thing about the plot. Apparently, within a single 36-hour period, deer and flamingos go crazy, white people are racist (including anti-Hispanic racism), and people instantly fall ill from devastating diseases. The plot even includes a swipe at George W. Bush after 9/11, for it has the president hiding in a bunker. Of course, today, we have a president who hides in basements and beach houses.

The whole thing sounds awful, offensive, and entirely typical for a man and his wife who, once one strips away the expensive glamour, have always been nothing more than Marxist race hustlers.