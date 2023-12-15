Desolate EV charging stations and a flaming wind turbine

If the mission objective is to lead America off a cliff under the cover of the “green” agenda—particularly wind turbines and electric vehicles—then Joe Biden is definitely the right man for the job, and two news stories sum up Joe Biden’s 2023 “accomplishments” in a very “on-brand” sort of way. The first is displayed in a video, seen below:

A wind turbine, spinning slowly but steadily with a single blade engulfed in flames, spewing who knows how many synthetic (and toxic) chemicals from the burning fiberglass into the air, before the fire spreads to the hub of the machine, at which point the smoke turns black, and the whole thing quickly goes kaput.

I mean seriously, a wind turbine at peak destruction can only be an act of God—it’s providentially symbolic.

Next up, we had this story, from The Washington Free Beacon yesterday:

The Biden administration touted the opening of its first taxpayer-funded electric vehicle charging station as proof that ‘Bidenomics is delivering for Americans.’ Just days after the opening, the station sat empty. The inaugural station—which opened on Dec. 8, two years after the administration allocated $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle chargers across the country—is located in London, Ohio, a small town situated just southwest of Columbus. The station features an Arby’s, a Cinnabon, and plenty of merchandise for truckers. It also features few to no users. ‘At about 10:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, nobody was using the chargers,’ Inside Climate News reported after visiting the station. The Biden administration has centered its ‘modern American industrial strategy’ on what it calls a ‘clean energy economy’ full of blue-collar electric vehicle manufacturing jobs. As part of that push, the administration in 2021 secured $7.5 billion in taxpayer funding to build ‘a national network of EV chargers’ through its bipartisan infrastructure law. In the two years after President Joe Biden signed that bill, the administration failed to install a single charger, despite sending $2 billion in taxpayer funds to states to build new stations. When the first station finally opened in Ohio, the White House nonetheless said its plan to build ‘a national network of EV chargers … provides a case study for how Bidenomics is delivering for Americans by making smart public investments.’

Gee, I wonder why.

According to 2021 data, this little Ohio town had just over ten thousand people; the poverty rate was 13.9%, which was higher than the national average at 11.6%; the median household income didn’t even break $59,000 a year, and the median property value measured just over $150,000—people in London, like the rest of ordinary America, can’t afford an electric vehicle. Not to mention that ten months out of the year, London sees temperatures that, whether on the cold side or the hot side, would greatly affect the performance of an E.V., to the point the car may even become inoperable.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, Jennifer Granholm drives around in a Cadillac Lyriq, so why aren’t we little people doing the same? Don’t we care about the environment? What kind of a heathen still uses a “dirty energy” gas-powered vehicle when there are “clean” options available?? Well, we little people are too busy footing the bill for Granholm’s ride… and paying off Volodomyr Zelensky’s luxury Egyptian villa… and satisfying the loan agreements for “gender” studies degrees… and scraping pennies together to get a dozen eggs… among other things.

It’s funny, simply calling something “blue-collar” doesn’t make it so; the people of London, Ohio are actually blue-collar, and clearly, E.V.s don’t serve the interests of the blue-collar class. E.V.s haven’t even been adopted by people who can afford them, let alone the people whose entire yearly income couldn’t even pay for the darn thing.

What an asinine place to plop a charging station!

Now, all that information above took me all of three minutes to find, so either the government employees in charge of determining the locations of these taxpayer-funded charging stations are unbelievably incompetent, or the decision to install these toxic hubs of radiation was intentional—to be honest, either option is completely plausible to me.

Congratulations though friend, you’ve just about survived the third year of the JoeBama regime.

Image from X.