Jennifer Granholm's EV antics go horribly, hilariously wrong when an angry Georgia family calls the cops

The Bidenites can't really afford any more bad press, but treading on the little guy for a cheap publicity stunt earns exactly that.

This summer, Joe Biden's secretary of energy, Jennifer Granholm, went on a maiden voyage of sorts — she launched a four-day electric vehicle road trip through the southeastern United States to highlight the Democrats' commitment to sinking "billions" of our dollars into the "green energy" industry and "clean cars."

Along for the ride was NPR reporter Camila Domonoske, and according to her account of events published yesterday by the outlet, Granholm ran into tons of problems, including the obvious "hardware" issues, but also...a brush with law enforcement, and given what we know about the privileged attitudes of Washington's elite, you could rightly assume where this is going.

From Domonoske's article:

But between stops, Granholm's entourage at times had to grapple with the limitations of the present. Like when her caravan of EVs — including a luxury Cadillac Lyriq, a hefty Ford F-150 and an affordable Bolt electric utility vehicle — was planning to fast-charge in Grovetown, a suburb of Augusta, Georgia. Her advance team realized there weren't going to be enough plugs to go around. One of the station's four chargers was broken, and others were occupied. So an Energy Department staffer tried parking a nonelectric vehicle by one of those working chargers to reserve a spot for the approaching secretary of energy. That did not go down well: a regular gas-powered car blocking the only free spot for a charger? In fact, a family that was boxed out — on a sweltering day, with a baby in the vehicle — was so upset they decided to get the authorities involved: They called the police.

Wait, hold the phone: a "nonelectric" vehicle? So in order to complete an E.V. road trip, Granholm brought along an accompanying armada of gas-powered cars? The only possible explanation I can surmise is that she needed to ensure the success and safety of the trip, and therefore a fleet exclusively composed of E.V.s was out of the question. Talk about a carbon footprint! (Double, or more, in fact.) Now, this is not to say I accept the lie that carbon is a pollutant; I'm simply arguing from their position. Although E.V.s don't directly produce emissions, generating the electricity required to power the car does. Isn't this the same Granholm who wants to take my dishwasher, gas stove, and ceiling fan?

Secondly, the entitlement. Sending the help on ahead to make sure the secretary can breeze in without having to wait in any lines? Lines are for the little people, obviously, not the stars like Secretary Granholm. From Nick Arama at RedState:

Doesn't that say it all? There weren't enough chargers to deal with the demand, and they tried to block out other people to reserve a spot for Granholm at the faster charger. That screams entitlement and thinking they get to do that because of their power. When you're stealing a spot from a family with a baby, you just might be pretty scummy. They're denying a family the very service they claim to be helping to provide because the family was in the way of their PR stunt. And the Biden team did it with a vehicle that wasn't even electric.

Absolute madness, and absolutely predictable.

As Domonoske noted, the family called the cops. I have to wonder: how did it escalate so far? Those details somehow didn't make it into the NPR piece, but if I had to speculate, I'd suspect the likeliest scenario is that the family asked Granholm's gas car to move, and when met with a refusal, they called the cops. The only thing we do know is this:

Energy Department staff scrambled to smooth over the situation, including sending other vehicles to slower chargers, until both the frustrated family and the secretary had room to charge.

Another layer to consider: Domonoske stated that the trip began in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the stop in question was in Grovetown, Georgia. I mapped it out, and those two cities are only 173 miles apart, or 2 hours and 41 minutes. A serious debacle mere hours into a days-long trip? How prophetic.

Just when you thought Democrat hypocrisy and entitlement had maxed out, Granholm the Green comes blazing in with a flotilla of gas-guzzlers to stomp on serfs. As J.D. Rucker put it, "A family with a baby in the sweltering Georgia heat were victims of White House privilege." Aren't we all J.D., aren't we all...

Image: Hypnotica Studios Infinite from Toms River, New Jersey, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.