All cultures are equally valuable: a deadly delusion

The October 7, 2023 Islamist massacre of Israeli men, women, children and even animals, has had a sobering effect on some possessed of the conceit that all cultures are equally valuable, and none have the moral standing to criticize another. Seeing women serially raped, tortured, mutilated, beheaded, burned alive and kidnapped, seeing babies burned alive in ovens, seeing inhuman atrocities thought no longer possible in “civilized” humanity so gleefully committed and celebrated, tends to make an impression, at least on those willing to recognize reality. That the demons were not only Hamas terrorists, but ordinary Gazans, supposed victims of Hamas, was just a little more jarring.

Observing—assimilating--the anti-Semitic “protests” in colleges and streets, Americans now know exactly how and why the Holocaust happened.

Could it be that some cultures might be just a little…off? Not quite right? Is it possible the culture of Hamas, and of Muslims in general—differentiate them as Islamists if you prefer—is not compatible with this century’s morality? With civilization? And isn’t it a shame we had no warning of this potential schism in our collective humanity? It turns out we did—and do:

Since opening the gates to unfettered mass migration in 2015, at least 7,000 women have been raped or sexually assaulted in Germany by alleged asylum-seeking illegal migrants, an analysis of government figures has found. A report from the Swiss-German paper of record, Neue Zürcher Zeitung, claimed that statistics from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) show that more than one thousand women — mostly Germans — have been sexually assaulted by migrants seeking refuge every year since 2017. Extrapolating from this figure, the paper calculated that therefore at least 7,000 women have been raped or sexually assaulted by asylum seekers since former German Chancellor Angela Merkel ushered in the European Migrant Crisis in 2015 by unilaterally opening the gates of Europe to massive waves of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

And it was done with such good intentions, with the d/S/C surety all those Muslim, tribal, men were just like us, civilized, recognizing the humanity and preciousness of women, willing to lay down their lives to protect them. How could it be otherwise since no culture is superior to another; all are equally valuable--just like us? We're all human, aren't we?

Last year, NZZ reported, asylum-seeking migrants were vastly overrepresented in reported cases of rape and sexual assault. Out of the estimated 10,000 suspects, 6,366 were German while 3,679 were foreigners. Of those, 1,115 were asylum-seeking migrants, meaning that while they represented just 2.5 per cent of the population, they were responsible for over 11 per cent of the sex assaults and rapes. This confirms longstanding trends, with migration researcher Ruud Koopmans finding that asylum seekers were five times more likely to be involved in cases of rape and that they were 3.3 times more likely to perpetrate sex crimes as a whole, including sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

The article goes on to note that it took some years to catch on, but plenty of those male immigrants “…come from societies in which women are not afforded the same rights as in Western nations.” Who coulda thunk it? Perhaps anyone who has read the Quran, or studied the realities of those cultures? The Internet might have been helpful in that regard.

The deputy chairman of the German Federal Police Union, Manuel Ostermann, said that the migrants committing sexual assault and rape — mostly against German women — are often already known to the police and sometimes have already been convicted of a crime but remain in the country due to lax deportation standards. “Anyone who commits crimes against sexual self-determination must not have the right to remain in Germany,” he told NZZ.

And how has that worked out?

The leftist Minister of the Interior, Social Democrat Nancy Fraser, who is charged with protecting the nation’s borders, refused to be drawn on the issue of mass migration, merely stating: “These acts are abhorrent. This applies regardless of the nationality of the suspects.”

Except some “suspects” are clearly more culturally valuable than others.

The issue of sexual violence from migrants has been longstanding in Germany. A string of sex attacks by mostly North African and Middle Eastern migrant men on New Year’s Eve in 2015, which was brought to international attention by reporting from Breitbart London, saw over a thousand women in Cologne sexually assaulted or raped. The vast majority of the perpetrators never faced justice, with merely six men being convicted of sex crimes in connection to the string of attacks.

It has worked out about as well as you might imagine. But hey, clinging to d/S/C equal culture delusions will only get thousands of your women and girls raped. It’s not like they’ll be killed or anything.

Oh, wait…

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor and retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.