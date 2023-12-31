Biden’s people hate when you can make a choice

Not enough people are choosing to switch out their appliances to please the green pushers, so the Biden administration, without going through Congress, dictatorially takes away freedom of choice.

Biden Admin Targets Fridges, Freezers The Biden Administration is cracking down on more household appliances in its latest effort to push its radical climate change agenda. On Friday, the Department of Energy (DOE) finalized a slew of new energy efficiency standards for residential refrigerators and freezers and proposed standards for commercial fans and blowers.

Not enough people are choosing to buy electric cars, so the Biden administration chooses to take away freedom of choice by dictatorially raising fuel standards to unreasonable levels, again without going through the bothersome legislative process.

The industry group argued the plan would boost average vehicle prices by $3,000 by 2032 because of penalties automakers would face for not being in compliance, adding the figure “exceeds reason and will increase costs to the American consumer with absolutely no environmental or fuel savings benefits.” NHTSA in July proposed boosting requirements by 2% per year for passenger cars and 4% per year for pickup trucks and SUVs from 2027 through 2032, resulting in a fleet-wide average fuel efficiency of 58 miles (93 km) per gallon.

The Biden administration wants to force schools to allow males to share locker rooms and bathrooms with females, so it dictatorially cut off funds to schools that don’t comply.

The Biden administration is using lunch money to hold ‘school districts hostage,’ the head of a conservative advocacy group said in response to the Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it would require certain schools to allow trans [sic] students to use the bathroom of their preferred gender. Schools awarded money from the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), an agency within USDA, must specify in their policies that discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation is prohibited, the department announced in May. It also said allegations of such discrimination must be investigated.

The radical Democrats want to force schools to allow males to compete with girls in sports, so the Biden administration is seeking to dictatorially change the Title IX rules.

The Biden Administration is seeking to drastically alter Title IX by redefining sex discrimination to include disparate treatment on the basis of “gender identity.

Democrats can’t stand the thought of an outsider, who wants to give power, money, and freedom back to the people, instead of having a dictatorial government run by Democrats.

Therefore, they have unelected bureaucrats and judges who are willing to take Trump off the ballot. They can’t allow people to have freedom of choice as they pretend they care about fair elections and our republic. They clearly care about only power.

Trump is the opposite of a dictator, but the public is lied to. Biden is the one who operates as a dictator. People should pay attention to what people do, not what they say.

The Biden administration doesn’t like the Christian Grand Canyon University so it uses regulators to destroy it.

President of largest Christian university in US responds to FTC lawsuit Grand Canyon University (GCU) President Brian Mueller says the allegations made in the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit against the school this week are “the height of absurdity” and further proof of what he says are coordinated and targeted actions being taken by the federal government against the institution. The FTC on Wednesday announced that the agency is suing GCU, its marketer Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (GCE), and Mueller personally, claiming the defendants deceptively marketed the school as a nonprofit, misled prospective students about costs and engaged in illegal telemarketing. He added, “Sadly, there are no checks and balances in place to prevent this type of blatant and unwarranted government overreach.”

The most important sentence in the article is the last one above.

It is the same way they go after Musk, parents who challenge school boards, Catholic churches, Trump-supporters, pro-life protesters, and crisis pregnancy centers.

The media and other Democrats say they have a big tent and support women, blacks, and other minorities, but that is a bald-faced lie. The only people they support are the ones who go along with their radical agenda.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.