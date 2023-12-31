Here’s hoping you all enjoy your “Happy New Year” toasts tonight.

You better, because you may not have many chances left to do so. I’m not saying that because things have been so dire in 2023 that I doubt there will be, say, a 2026.

No, it’s because, according to a “climate resilience platform” called ClimateAI, Champagne may soon be in short supply. The San Francisco based company’s vice president of operations and strategy recently told Fox News Digital that champagne and wine drinkers may be hard pressed to find their favorite beverages by the year 2050. Why is that, you ask? Two words: global warming. (But you knew that all along, didn’t you?)

According to Fox News Digital, ClimateAI’s artificial intelligence-driven data suggests that “hundreds of grape varieties could be on the brink of extinction, including champagne-making grapes like pinot noir, chardonnay and merlot.” In order for champagne and sparkling wines to be at their best in terms of flavor, the grapes that produce them need both warm, sunny days and cool nights.

But ClimateAI—and other experts—say that as the climate warms, cool nights might become rarer and rarer, eventually (or in 2050, whichever comes first) leading to a dearth of bubbly.

Were this to occur, which is anything but certain, it would be devastating to parts of France and Italy, for example. (Champagne is endemic to the Champagne wine region of France.) But more northern areas would likely pick up the slack.

“Intelligence”—both artificial and natural-- needs to realize that the climate on planet Earth has been changing since the birth of planet Earth. It would also help if intelligence understood how Earth got here. Hint: neither the appearance of Earth nor its climate were dependent on human beings.

So, climate alarmists should eschew their Grapes of Wrath and stop whining. No one is going to have to stop wining any time soon.

And I’ll toast to that.

Happy New Year to you all!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License