A good choice for Trump’s running mate

Identity politics (for its own sake) is abhorrent to me, but it is (seemingly) important to a large swath of the American electorate.

DIE can be rightly derided, as it is premised on victims and oppressors, wherein victims are elevated to positions of authority due solely to their inclusion in a myriad of leftist-approved grievance groups — persons “of color,” LGBT, handicapped, Palestinians, etc.

We are seeing glaring examples of people elevated to positions of power, solely based on their class of victimhood, almost always to disastrous result.

Harvard President - Claudine Gay

Supreme Court Justice - Ketanji Brown

Vice President - Kamala Harris

U.S. Secretary of Health - “Rachel” (Richard) Levine

White House Press Secretary - Karine Jean-Pierre

Diversity, not based on CRT or one’s inclusion in your favorite grievance group, though, can be a good thing, as it brings a different perspective to a group or team that can be beneficial to the goals and objectives of said team.

To that end, and to flip a double-barreled middle finger to the left, following Claudine Gay’s unattributed use of her scholarship, let me proffer that Donald Trump might want to consider inviting Dr. Carol Swain to join him on a Trump/Swain ticket for 2024.

Swain is an accomplished, intelligent, conservative black woman. Her addition to the team would bring a diverse experience to the ticket and would counter the left’s certain and continued (unfounded) claims that Donald Trump is a racist. It would also help him shore up his standing with black voters, suburban women, and (I think also) Establishment Republicans.

Swain has been an active proponent in countering Critical Race Theory and DIE in America and has written a handful of bestsellers. She is also a regular analyst on conservative media and podcasts.

Swain had some choice words regarding Claudine Gay’s plagiarism of her work and made some sound recommendations for Harvard.

“Stop listening to the racist mob of whites and blacks who cry racism while being among the worst offenders.”

“Hire the best man or woman who can steer the university back towards sanity. Appeasing the Marxist identity politics mob should not be a consideration.”

Donald Trump has many factors to consider when selecting a running mate. Trump/Swain has a nice ring to it.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.