African bishops hurl thunderbolts at Pope Francis's call to bless gay couples in same-sex 'marriages'

Has Pope Francis stepped in it?

After putting out a document calling for the blessings of people in "irregular" marital situations and gay marriage, Africa's Catholic bishops aren't taking this well.

One after another, they are putting out statements of their own condemning the idea:

Bishops in Malawi have prohibited the implementation of the Vatican declaration on the blessing of “same-sex couples” and couples in other “irregular situations,” Fiducia Supplicans, which the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith released Dec. 18. https://t.co/4sr3nVPiOq — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) December 20, 2023

Cameroon's bishops issue 1 of strongest statements rejecting #PopeFrancis' Fiducia Supplicans: “we formally forbid all blessing of ‘homosexual couples’ in the Church of Cameroon.”

“Differentiating between liturgical/non-liturgical contexts” for such blessings “is hypocritical.” pic.twitter.com/j5STEfqfKH — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) December 22, 2023

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) on ‘Fiducia supplicans’ 🇿🇼: pic.twitter.com/g09fE6RseW — Luke Coppen (@LukeCoppen) December 22, 2023

Here's a map:

Yes, there is pushback from Western liberals:

Already I'm seeing progressive Catholics, both laymen and clerics, accusing Africans of being "backwards" for not mindlessly accepting Fiducia supplicans. Which only goes to prove my longheld suspicion that, deep down, liberals and progressives are more racist than anyone else on… https://t.co/TS8gkcZpHh — LB236 (@thelb236) December 23, 2023

And while there is confusion about what Pope Francis meant by these blessings, with the Vatican saying it's not the same as gay marriage, while his critics say it looks an awful lot like it, given this kind of "historic first" coverage in the news, it's pretty obvious the Africans want nothing to do with this, whether by appearance or claims to continuity.

That's important because Africa is the big growth area of the Church, the continent where the largest numbes of priests are being called to vocations and where converts are multiplying daily -- and in a place where the population is young and growing, not old and shrinking. These people are the future of the Church and it's very likely that in coming years, they're going to be running it.

Here is some insight on the numbers and what's happening:

A Christmas gift of hope to my Catholic brothers and sisters 👇



The growing Church in Africa



A century ago, sub-Saharan Africa had fewer than 2 million Christians. Today it has more than 130 million. That’s a growth rate of nearly 7,000 percent. We are blessed with many great… pic.twitter.com/9erS6iEbwF — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) December 23, 2023

That's a pretty strong reaction, and other regions of the Church -- in the eastern rites, East Asia, and in the U.S., are also at least partially following suit.

Now there seems to be some walking back of the document coming from the Vatican:

Cardinal Fernández on bishops prohibiting implementation of "Fiducia Supplicans": "[P]rudence and attention to local culture could admit different ways of application, but not a total denial of this step being asked of priests." https://t.co/HTDyVVTcCl — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) December 23, 2023

That sounds like the pope recognizes that he's alienated a critically important part of the Church.

That doesn't sound like a very well-managed or thought-out move.

Image: Twitter screen shot