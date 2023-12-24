VIDEO: ‘Malarky’—the saga of Joe Biden and Corn Pop

Sometimes, the people at the Babylon Bee outdo even themselves. In this case, the Babylon Bee has resurrected Biden’s claim that his insult about a “dog-faced pony soldier” came from a movie he once saw. With JP Sears providing some introductory commentary, the Babylon Bee put together an entire “movie trailer” set in a 19th-century Western town. The premise? “Pa” is called upon to bring down Corn Pop, the famous “bad dude.” Then, for the next two and half minutes, he speaks using only Joe Biden’s words.

The only thing that’s sad about the video is that it co-stars Siaka Massaquoi, and thinking about him is depressing. That’s because, as you may recall, the FBI recently made a big deal of arresting Massaquoi for four misdemeanor counts of “parading” and “trespassing” on January 6.

This is the same FBI that’s done almost nothing about Antifa and BLM activists who unleashed unprecedented violence across America in 2020 when they burned down cities, engaged in mass looting, assaulted people, burned down a police station, and besieged a federal courthouse. Massaquoi’s presence is a reminder that, in Biden’s America, while Biden may be stupid and incoherent, he’s got a powerful “rule of law.” This “rule” is that his side is above the law, and everyone else is below the law.

But aside from that depressing reality, this video is laugh-out-loud funny, and we should go into the Christmas holidays with joy.

Merry Christmas!

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI