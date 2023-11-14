Yellow-bellied Republicans are killing America

Republicans, often called “the stupid party” by Democrats and many Republicans, must have a death wish.

Time after time they have voted with Democrats against the country’s and the GOP’s best interests.

This latest death-wish vote was against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a man who has failed so badly in keeping America safe that it’s hard to imagine what difference it would have made if we hung a huge sign over the border crossings, “Terrorists, drug dealers and sex traffickers - welcome to America! Get your free stuff here. Food and lodging included.”

Republicans lack the killer instinct to win. Congressional Republicans not only have no fire in the belly, they have no brains in their heads. Why else would they be voting with Democrats? They vote against their own agenda, their own conservative ideology, their own chances to Make America Great Again? Why do they do that? Maybe it is because, as Dan Bongino often notes, “Many Republicans are Democrats, but no Democrats are Republicans.”

For too many decades, Republicans have voted with the enemy. The former can reliably be depended upon to advance the Democrat agenda, but how often will any Democrat vote with Republicans? Rarely. At least Democrats know how to advance their Marxist-Diversity-Communist agenda in order to destroy the American fabric and its Constitution. Republicans would rather look good than be good.

Democrats in Congress are petrified to vote with Republicans because they quiver at the prospect of being punished by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Obama-ites, but the reverse is never true: Republicans have no deterrent against voting with Democrats. They don’t suffer for their weakness.

We suffer for their weakness. We have not punished them for their cowardice so far. Until the GOP has a huge majority in Congress to allow for linguine-spined Republican congresspeople, we will never win again. They are craven cowards with no vision.

Let just one prominent Democrat criticize a Republican and the latter will fold like origami.

Republicans utterly lack courage. Why is this? It is because they don’t want to be spoken ill of. They want to be seen as measured, considered, intelligent. Moderate. They want to be loved at the same time that Democrats are whispering, “Bring it on, cowards.”

We have some courageous members of Congress on the GOP side but the constant drumbeat of “MAGA extremists,” “Christian nationalists,” and “white supremacists,” has flattened their thunder.

Those firebrands in Congress are not extremists; they are the ones representing the majority of conservative Republicans across the country. They are us, but are we grateful? No. Instead, we talk about good manners or lack thereof. In truth, we want revenge for the wholesale Democrat party destruction of the American culture, the American standing in the world, the American economy, the American military, and the American dream.

I can just hear some Republicans shuddering, thinking, “Eww, revenge. That’s not very nice.” O.K., then, do you like losing? Is winning worth your mild discomfort over playing dirty for once, like Democrats always do?

It’s about winning, not about looking good.

Democrats don’t break ranks, which is why West Virginia's Democrat Senator, Joe Manchin, is leaving office. He cannot any longer be relied upon to vote in lockstep with Democrats. Voting in lockstep is a foundational principle of Congressional Democrats, but Congressional Republicans think they have the luxury of voting their consciences. They do not. They must vote our consciences.

Donald Trump is the pluperfect representative of Republican conservatism, although he is less political than he is grassroots American. He is sharp, bold, brassy, and above all, courageous. He made some mistakes around COVID but in his place, facing an unknowable existential threat, would anyone else have done differently?

Would I like less juvenile name-calling? Yes. Would I like less brashness? No. Congress can use a bit of brash on the GOP side. In fact, we can use a lot more than we’ve got, which is pitifully little.

Republicans must stop being shrinking violets. They must get a clue that we, their constituents, don’t want linguine. We want steak, black and blue.

Image: PxHere // CC0 public domain