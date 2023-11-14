Systemic voting fraud in America?

The issue of voter fraud and election integrity dominated much of Trump's presidency, and by its end in 2020, many of his supporters raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral system.

Well, voter fraud appears to have metastasized and is now out of control. We saw that in Arizona's gubernatorial race, and we see it all across America.

In recent years, concerns about voter fraud have grown significantly, with many individuals asserting that there are systemic issues within the American electoral system.

One striking example cited by those raising concerns about voter fraud is the Kentucky gubernatorial election, which looked like a close race, with the Democratic nominee, Andy Beshear, defeating Republican incumbent Matt Bevin by just over 5,000 votes, or 0.37%. This made it the closest gubernatorial election in Kentucky since 1899 by votes and the closest ever by percentage.

The discrepancy in the voting patterns in this election raises eyebrows and sparks suspicions among those alleging voter fraud. While Kentucky Republicans voted overwhelmingly for their party's candidates for other statewide offices, such as Attorney General and Secretary of State, they simultaneously chose a Democrat for the governor's position. This divergent behavior among voters, especially within the same party, appears perplexing and contradictory.

The core argument here is that when voters consistently support one political party across multiple offices, they are expected to do the same for the gubernatorial race. However, the outcome of the Kentucky gubernatorial election needed to align with this pattern, raising concerns about the integrity of the voting process. Such inconsistencies in voting behavior could indicate manipulation or irregularities in the election system, as it is unusual for voters to exhibit such discrepancies in their choices.

The assertion that elections are rigged is rooted in a belief that nefarious forces may be at play and that a coordinated effort could be behind the inconsistent voting outcomes.

It is, therefore, crucial to consider the possibility that allegations of rigged elections could have a basis in reality, thus warranting a thorough investigation.

The close relationships between prominent politicians, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and high-ranking members of both the Republican and Democrat parties in Kentucky suggest a hidden agenda. Even if we take it for granted that political alliances are common in politics, it is not unreasonable to wonder if such connections could influence election outcomes. A closer look at these alliances and their impact on elections is justified.

This alignment or collaboration between high-ranking members of both the Republican and Democrat parties suggests that they might be working together with shared interests rather than representing distinct political ideologies. The "hidden agenda" here is that these politicians, despite belonging to different parties, are collaborating behind the scenes to achieve specific goals.

The practice of split-ticket voting, where individuals choose candidates from different parties for different offices, may be more complex than it seems. Moreover, the nature of these splits, where voters make different choices for various offices, is a sign of manipulation within the electoral process and doesn’t reflect the diverse political opinions of the electorate. The varying outcomes in other races may be more indicative of foul play than genuine voter choices.

The Heritage Foundation has posted a long list of verified election fraud cases in the U.S.

Allegations of systemic voter fraud in America, exemplified by cases such as the Kentucky elections, deserve serious consideration. While some may dismiss these concerns, it is essential to recognize that the electoral system's rectitude is paramount. Investigating these claims and addressing potential issues will help safeguard the democratic process and ensure the public's trust in elections remains intact. By taking these concerns seriously, we can work to protect the sanctity of our democratic institutions.

Image: Wikimedia / public domain