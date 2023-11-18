« Holocaust 2.0: Crimes of the centuries | The J6 videos show Vivek is right about firing half the federal workforce »
November 18, 2023

Trump was right all along about the dangers of TikTok

By Jack Hellner

It has been obvious for a long time that TikTok is extremely dangerous because communist China clearly controls what is seen on it. It's not only dangerous for us, it is especially dangerous to suggestible children.

Trump knew it in 2020 when he attempted to ban it.

The question is why did it take others so long to understand how dangerous Tiktok is and why was it called a controversial decision. Remember this?

On July 7, 2020, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the government was considering banning TikTok.[26] In response, Sarah Cook, Freedom House's research director for China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, suggested that Trump's proposed TikTok ban may threaten free speech and "set a very problematic precedent" for banning apps in the United States.[27] Patrick Jackson, chief technology officer of privacy company Disconnect, said the app sends an abnormal amount of data—mostly information about the phone—to its server, but there is limited evidence that TikTok shares that data with the Chinese government. He also noted that the amount of collected data was similar to that collected by American-originated social media platforms and was less than that collected by Facebook.[28]
 
On July 31, 2020, President Donald Trump announced a decision ordering China's ByteDance to divest ownership of the application, and threatened to shut down its U.S. operations through executive action as soon as August 1 if the company did not comply. 
Now we are hearing all about how Osama bin Laden has gotten popular among TikTok influencers and their followers, many of whom are too young to remember 9/11.
 
Could China have had a hand in that?
 
Here is a Yahoo! report from 2023 showing how China controls what is shown in China vs what is shown in the U.S. 
It’s almost like they recognize that technology is influencing kids’ development, and they make their domestic version a spinach version of TikTok, while they ship the opium version to the rest of the world,” Tristan Harris, a former Google employee, and advocate for social media ethics, said of China’s approach to TikTok.
 
There is no question in my mind that China controls TikTok and they don't have our interests in mind.
 
Now, Nikki Haley finally admits how dangerous Tik Tok is.
 
 
I would challenge Haley, Chris Christie or any other opponent of President Trump to name which of Trump's domestic and foreign policies they oppose. 
 
It appears Christie, in particular, opposes Trump because he has caved to the media line about all the attacks and political prosecutions of him.
 
But is he really so stupid that he believes CNN and other networks have him on because they like him? 
 
He is a useful idiot that the media uses as a tool to attack Trump. The media loves Mitt Romney and George W. Bush now for their Trump-hate, too, but they sought to destroy those two men earlier as well. 
 
Trump had excellent foreign and domestic policies that kept us prosperous and safe. The media has been used for seven years to destroy him with propaganda, lies, and endless investigations.
 
The choice for president becomes easier every day. 
 
While there are discussions to ban TikTok we should look closely at how dangerous Mark Zuckerburg and Meta are as they seek to control what people, especially children, think, too. 
 

EXPOSED: Meta’s $36 Billion Plot to Reengineer Society and Mark Zuckerberg’s Dangerous Future Plans for Tech Addiction

Out today, Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, blows the lid off of Meta’s pattern of intentionally using harmful and aggressive tactics to get users addicted to social media apps like Facebook and Instagram and documents a shocking rise in depression and suicide that some scientists have linked to social media use.

Doesn't this look like something the communists would do?

Maybe Trump's critics should start listening to Trump before they spout off with all their predictable attacks.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

 

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com