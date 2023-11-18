Trump was right all along about the dangers of TikTok
It has been obvious for a long time that TikTok is extremely dangerous because communist China clearly controls what is seen on it. It's not only dangerous for us, it is especially dangerous to suggestible children.
Trump knew it in 2020 when he attempted to ban it.
The question is why did it take others so long to understand how dangerous Tiktok is and why was it called a controversial decision. Remember this?
On July 7, 2020, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the government was considering banning TikTok.[26] In response, Sarah Cook, Freedom House's research director for China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, suggested that Trump's proposed TikTok ban may threaten free speech and "set a very problematic precedent" for banning apps in the United States.[27] Patrick Jackson, chief technology officer of privacy company Disconnect, said the app sends an abnormal amount of data—mostly information about the phone—to its server, but there is limited evidence that TikTok shares that data with the Chinese government. He also noted that the amount of collected data was similar to that collected by American-originated social media platforms and was less than that collected by Facebook.[28]On July 31, 2020, President Donald Trump announced a decision ordering China's ByteDance to divest ownership of the application, and threatened to shut down its U.S. operations through executive action as soon as August 1 if the company did not comply.
Is TikTok different in China compared to the U.S.? A social media analyst compares it to opium and spinach“It’s almost like they recognize that technology is influencing kids’ development, and they make their domestic version a spinach version of TikTok, while they ship the opium version to the rest of the world,” Tristan Harris, a former Google employee, and advocate for social media ethics, said of China’s approach to TikTok.
EXPOSED: Meta’s $36 Billion Plot to Reengineer Society and Mark Zuckerberg’s Dangerous Future Plans for Tech AddictionOut today, Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, blows the lid off of Meta’s pattern of intentionally using harmful and aggressive tactics to get users addicted to social media apps like Facebook and Instagram and documents a shocking rise in depression and suicide that some scientists have linked to social media use.
Doesn't this look like something the communists would do?
Maybe Trump's critics should start listening to Trump before they spout off with all their predictable attacks.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License