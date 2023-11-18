Trump was right all along about the dangers of TikTok

Here is a Yahoo! report from 2023 showing how China controls what is shown in China vs what is shown in the U.S.

There is no question in my mind that China controls TikTok and they don't have our interests in mind.

Now, Nikki Haley finally admits how dangerous Tik Tok is.

I would challenge Haley, Chris Christie or any other opponent of President Trump to name which of Trump's domestic and foreign policies they oppose.

It appears Christie, in particular, opposes Trump because he has caved to the media line about all the attacks and political prosecutions of him.

But is he really so stupid that he believes CNN and other networks have him on because they like him?

He is a useful idiot that the media uses as a tool to attack Trump. The media loves Mitt Romney and George W. Bush now for their Trump-hate, too, but they sought to destroy those two men earlier as well.

Trump had excellent foreign and domestic policies that kept us prosperous and safe. The media has been used for seven years to destroy him with propaganda, lies, and endless investigations.

The choice for president becomes easier every day.

While there are discussions to ban TikTok we should look closely at how dangerous Mark Zuckerburg and Meta are as they seek to control what people, especially children, think, too.