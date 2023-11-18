Holocaust 2.0: Crimes of the centuries

1938: Kristallnacht.

1939: The Nazi German government prohibits Jews from working as nurses, veterinarians, holistic practitioners, and dentists. Germany invades Poland. Thousands of Jews are transferred via freight car from Germany to Poland. German authorities require Jews residing in certain areas to wear white armbands adorned with a Star of David. England declares war on Germany.

1940: The Battle of Britain rages over the English Channel. An ever-fewer number of British pilots fight valiantly against the powerful Luftwaffe in the skies above the English Channel, eventually repelling the Luftwaffe and leading England’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill to proclaim of the remaining RAF lads, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

In other rightfully famous speeches, Churchill vowed that the English would “...defend our island, whatever the cost may be,” and would “never surrender.”

Speaking of Hitler, Churchill said, “If we can stand up to him, all Europe may be free and the life of the world may move forward into broad, sunlit uplands. But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science. Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ‘This was their finest hour.’”

They so braced themselves-- and stood up to Hitler. And, with America’s help, they prevailed.

Temporarily.

2023: It appears England is lost. Truly massive throngs of pro-Hamas, anti-Jew protesters overtook London recently, usurping roadways and overwhelming bridges and thoroughfares.

They desecrated British war memorials.

Paint, graffiti and signs desecrate war memorials across London on armistice day near the cenotaph pic.twitter.com/fxGPJ55szg — Tomiconic (@TomiconicX) November 11, 2023

Cenotaph - Shocking footage from central London as Met officers race to protect the Cenotaph from a mob of Jihadis 🧐 pic.twitter.com/U045CZ1JRZ — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) November 15, 2023

The more than 300,000 protesters sung “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” meaning the Jews will be expelled from Israel and/or exterminated. One young female protester held up a sign showing a stick-figure human dropping a Star of David into a garbage can. Translation: Keep the world clean…of Jews.

This after Hamas terrorists surprised and slaughtered 1,300 innocent Israeli men, women, and children on October 7. Hostages were taken, women were raped, babies were beheaded, bodies were desecrated. Hamas used children as young as 10-years-old to go into homes and loot. Some of the youngsters reportedly laughed as terrorists raped and killed Jews.

What was the response to all of the hate, the vitriol, the calls for a renewed Holocaust? U.K. police arrested a man for criticizing the flying of Palestinian flags in his London neighborhood. And posed for a picture with a toddler dressed as a Hamas terrorist.

Things aren’t much better—or saner-- across the Atlantic in the New World. North Andover, Massachusetts, officials approved the flying of a Palestinian flag on a pole in the Town Commons. Until December 7. (A date that still lives in infamy.) Solidarity. Students at various “elite” American universities have been observed chanting, “There is only one solution—intifada revolution.” The Final Solution? No? Think again. “Holocaust 2.0” was written in chalk on a walkway at the University of Maryland. More than one hundred Harvard faculty members have demanded the academic freedom to openly call for Jewish genocide. Meanwhile, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, protesters blocked Jewish students from attending classes. This took place on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the pogrom that marked the beginning of the Holocaust.

And, according to Ralf Schuler, former chief political correspondent for the German newspaper Bild, Muslim migrants are on their way to appropriating Germany for their own purposes — and will soon be in the majority, with all that entails for Jews…and other infidels. Ironic. (A copy of ‘Mein Kampf’ was recently found in a Hamas hideout.)

All of this is really aimed at dismantling the West and any remaining Judeo-Christian values and ethics it may contain. The Jews—as always—are just first in line to be disposed of. One would think that nations besides Israel would be determined to push back and save themselves, as they did in yesteryear. But one would be wrong. Quite the contrary, in fact. Western nations appear determined to see to their own destruction. To wit: the Biden administration is considering giving Hamas’ master and benefactor access to another $10 billion. This after leaving countless billions of dollars in top-of-the-line military equipment in Afghanistan for the Taliban to utilize. (Some of which ended up in the hands of Hamas.)

A bizarrely unique and hypocritical mix of “progressive” ignorance, intolerance, envy, hatred, and herd mentality has led us to this point. In England and America, the New Nazis seem more prevalent today, especially among the young, than they were in the lead-up to World War II. The so-called “institutions of higher learning” have spawned a new breed of Hitler Youth (“Jugend”).

83 years after The Battle of Britain began, it appears to have sadly, ultimately, been lost. Somewhere, Churchill, FDR, Montgomery, Patton, et. al., must be coming to realize that their sacrifice—and that of millions of others—was, in the long run, all for nought.

Never in human history have so many done so little to honor their ancestors…or save their societies.

How will we be judged by our descendants? Perhaps at some point in the future they will look back, point to us today, and say, “This was their most craven hour.”

