The Spanish version of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A few days ago, Univision interviewed former President Trump. By the way, this is the same Trump who is running for President and leading in the polls. He is also gaining with Hispanics. Love or hate him, he looks like the next President of the U.S.

Why wouldn't Univision want to interview the man likely to sit in the White House? It sounds like a no-brainer to me, but then I don't suffer from TDS.

Univision is now facing backlash. The CEO was forced to respond. See this:

TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis defended Univision’s interview with former President Donald Trump in a memo to staffers after uproar from the left, insisting the network will not be "deterred by partisan interests and agenda-driven advocacy." Journalist Enrique Acevedo sat down with Trump for a wide-ranging interview from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, and some liberals have expressed outrage that the Spanish-language network offered a platform to the former president. Others have insisted liberal anchor Jorge Ramos should have conducted the interview because he would have pushed back harder on Trump's remarks. Fox News Digital obtained an internal memo that Davis sent to all U.S. employees on Tuesday evening, where he noted the "continued cycle of coverage" around the Trump interview, and said the network embraced the responsibility "to provide our audience the information to make decisions based on accurate coverage of the election process." We will reject all efforts to destabilize this vision, including from partisans within the press or the political machinery. Univision is not a tool of any party or organization. Univision is an independent news organization, and we will not be deterred by partisan interests and agenda-driven advocacy," he wrote.

Am I the only who finds the Left’s reaction totally silly? I saw clips of the interview and the moderator was respectful and Mr. Trump was given a chance to answer questions. Maybe the moderator didn't challenge everything that Trump said but they didn't do it when Obama was sitting on the chair either. Was Obama ever challenged on any answer? I don't remember that.

The critics, all of whom voted for Biden or reported on the Russia hoax without evidence, are looking silly.

They are too invested in TDS to see what's happening in the Hispanic community, especially the segment that does not get its news in Spanish.

President Trump is gaining with Hispanics because of results. What Hispanic family wouldn't love the gas and food prices under Trump? Or what about the chaos on the border or the crime wave in cities?

Thanks to the CEO for reminding us that Univision is an independent news organization. Maybe they will get more Republicans to appear on their network.

Image: Univision