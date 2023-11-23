Leftist pro-Hamas protestors disrupt the Macys Thanksgiving Day parade in New York

Is nothing sacred anymore? Not even Thanksgiving?

According to the New York Post:

Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday by gluing their hands to the middle of 6th Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood — before at least 400 marched on Midtown at the end of the annual family spectacular. Several protesters — wearing white jumpsuits with protest slogans on their chests and backs and already splattered with red — interrupted the floats and balloons just before 11 a.m., forcing the parade to be temporarily halted. They walked 6th Avenue with large signs including “Liberation for Palestine and Planet” while chanting the same slogan.

They sound like the same creeps who inflict damage in fine art museums, particularly those with well-known paintings. They probably are.

What an awful thing to do to all the millions of American families watching the parade as part of a cozy pajama tradition together, and all the thousands of volunteers and staff who put in long hours to make the parade a success. They got went and got their permit for it among many other tasks. These clowns did not.

In fact, what they are doing here is hijacking the fame and reputation for wholesome entertainment that the parade itself has built over the years, which, having done that, draws public attention, and appropriating it for itself with its glue act. In that regard, they are basically pirates, taking something that doesn't belong to them by force for their own benefit.

Because the fact remains, they are promoting a rotten cause. We all saw what happened on October 7 where these Hamas savages engaged in looting, burning, raping and killing of 1,400 innocent Israelis. These idiots need to explain that first, or whatever cause it is that they are promoting is null and void. Of course, they don't. They are all in for promoting Hamas under the claim that they are promoting Palestinians and with a stunt like this, which is bound to make everyone loathe them ever more than they do already, it's pretty obvious.

It's probably significant that the nuisance protest drew all of 400 leftists. Yes, it's kind of a lot, but nowhere near the kinds of numbers they drew earlier where anti-Semitic rhetoric reigned supreme and Nazi symbols were visible at some. It's possible that as news of the Hamas atrocities gets out, some of the protestors in the earlier marches have realized that they were deluded. Something is making the crowds stay away.

One hopes that this act of ruining Americans' Thanksgiving Day parade, which is an unpopular act all by itself, is the sign of a desperate and shriveling movement.

It would be nice to just leave them there and let Manhattan traffic commence as it needs to, but the authorities probably won't do it like that. The next best thing is that they get punished, with big bills to their organizations for all the disruption and lost revenues they caused.

Creeps like this can't be allowed to take over shared civic institutions of togetherness like a well-loved parade. City officials used to understand this in the past, but don't seem to understand that at all now. One can only hope now that New York's voters tell them.

Image: Twitter screen shot