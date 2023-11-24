Public Enemy... of the Republic No. 1

An espionage agency that has zero accountability and endless cash creates the most indescribably bad situation, and Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA, is a prime example. See his recent post to X below:

No different at all. https://t.co/ukHfLSxK02 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 22, 2023

These two photos are similar? Or as Hayden says, “No different at all”? Really? (The Founding Fathers would disagree.)

I mean, in the loosest and most shallow way, sure—both individuals pictured are female, both are holding a religious book, both are holding a firearm, both display their allegiance to a cause—but that’s not what Hayden meant.

Now, there are two types of people who genuinely view American Christian heritage as deadly (or deadlier than) Islamic jihad. The first type is the useful idiot leftist who’s just that uniformed, that unthinking, and that brainwashed; the second type is the Deep State anti-American saboteur, and this is the category into which Hayden clearly falls.

His comment was obviously a “read between the lines” innuendo, showing how unbelievably evil he is.

One book teaches its followers that “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” and “Thou shalt not kill [murder]”; the other teaches that violence against and slaughter of the “infidels” brings honor and brownie points.

One culture views firearms as a defensive tool to protect the weak and vulnerable; the other views firearms as a tool of aggression to exploit, oppress, and murder the defenseless and the non-believers.

One cause is built on the blood of those who sacrificed so others might live in liberty; the other is built on the blood of the conquered.

One embraces self-sacrifice to guarantee unalienable rights like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people; the other embraces self-sacrifice to earn an orgy with 72 virgins.

These two photos aren’t the same, Hayden just really hates America and her foundational values; he’s a four-star general, riding on the coattails of men who gave up everything to defend and uphold all that is represented in the first image, men who would disagree with Hayden so resolutely, they’d pledge their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to stand against him.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.