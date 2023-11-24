Rush of the Net Zero lemmings

Australia’s ALP/Green government and their media mates are using subsidies, taxes, and propaganda in a suicidal attempt to move the whole country to 82% “renewable” energy by 2030 and “Net Zero Emissions by 2050.” Canny Aussies are buying diesel generators.



Feel free to publish or pass around with no alterations.

If they persist in their rush to Net Zero, we have a few “Net Zero” suggestions for them.

1. Net Zero Immigration.

Every migrant adds to Australia’s emissions by consuming food, electricity, transport fuels, and housing. Thus, to reach net zero emissions, the rest of us must be rationed further to cope with these additional emitters.

2. Net Zero Tourists.

Every tourist adds to our emissions for transport, food, electricity, and accommodations. To achieve net zero emissions in the face of millions of immigrants, tourists and foreign students will need slick carbon accounting, or penury for the rest of us. Victoria’s Dan Andrews was accidentally right for once: he canceled the Commonwealth Games.

3. Net Zero growth of welfare rolls and the bureaucracy.

Net Zero will not allow us to import hundreds of foreign workers for our mines, factories, and farms while we maintain battalions of bureaucrats shuffling files in air-conditioned ivory towers in the capital cities. Nor can we accept growing armies of able-bodied idlers sipping green smoothies at the beach.

We must get all healthy Aussies into real jobs.

4. Net Zero growth in locked up land.

Wind and solar energy are sterilizing huge and growing areas of land to produce their intermittent electricity. This greatly reduces the land available to grazing, forestry, fishing, exploration, and mining.

It’s time to call a halt.

There must be net zero increase in land devoted to national parks, marine parks, world heritage playgrounds, locked up black homelands, and carbon credit and green energy wastelands.

5. Net Zero lies about electric vehicles.

They have a fanciful plan to replace our gas and diesel cars, trucks, dozers, and tractors with fleets of yet-to-be-built battery- or hydrogen-powered vehicles. Where are the fast-refueling stations for them all? And who has counted the extra emissions to mine and refine the metals for batteries, electric motors, turbines, and power lines? And where will we get the extra electricity for overnight recharging of battery-powered vehicles as coal generators close, the sun sets, and the wind drops? (They have discovered the answer in ever-green California: electric-powered trucks are being recharged with diesel generators.)

6. No subsidies for hydrogen.

In this unplanned rush to all-green energy, some extol the coming of hydrogen-powered vehicles. To produce green hydrogen requires large amounts of electricity, plus nine tons of water for every ton of hydrogen produced by electrolysis. Some even think it makes sense to use large amounts of electricity to desalinate sea water to make green hydrogen. Such a process is not even “net zero.” It is hugely energy-negative. Obviously, the main goal is to harvest green subsidies or votes.

7. No subsidies for “pumped hydro.”

Greens think taxpayers should fund giant dams and turbines to generate electricity when green energy is on strike — at night, on cloudy days, and during wind droughts.

Does that mean that Greens believe we can steal water from every river system for green energy stabilization while reducing the water stored for towns, farms, and orchards?

Let’s have the first dam on the Franklyn River in Tasmania. (They want to be “the battery of the nation.”)

8. Full accounting of all emissions.

Who is counting all the emissions being generated to manufacture, transport, and erect an ugly, intrusive spider web of roads and power lines to collect intermittent solar and wind energy from mountains, flats, seas, and rooftops? Where is the carbon and dollar accounting for the metals, concrete, and hydrocarbon fuels that are needed?

We must also count the emissions to manufacture and erect all their planned green energy stabilization schemes involving pumped hydro and giant batteries. All of this is a dash into the unknown without a coherent plan of how it will all work or its full cost.

9. A climate exit referendum.

We are locked into never-ending climate conferences and all the costs and eco-babble generated by the Paris Climate Agreement.

They want us locked into 15-minute cities with bicycles, walking shoes, oat milk coffee, and fake meat burgers while they jet off to a new well fed tourist destination every year. We have copped these annual climate fests for 26 years now. The last one catered for about 40,000 delegates and hangers-on for two weeks of talk-fest that achieved nothing useful (as usual). Even Saint Greta Thunberg said COP27 was a scam.

Let’s have a Clexit (Climate Exit) Referendum and abandon all liabilities under the Kyoto and Paris Climate Agreements.

10. The Net Zero Prize.

Our reward for reaching our 2030 Net Zero Emissions targets will be a precarious population with industry operating on the whims of the weather and an angry, urbanized, locked down population faced with food, fuel, and electricity rationing.

There is no global warming crisis, but Blackouts Bowen (Australia’s minister for climate panics and zero energy) is determined to create an electricity crisis. Power grid failure will be followed quickly by failure of food and water supplies to cities. Hopefully Canberra (Australia’s Green Capital) will be the first to suffer.

The rest of Australia must vote no to this dangerous Net Zero delusion.

Further Reading:

The endless wind drought crippling renewables by Rafe Champion

33% of Australians think immigration levels are too high

Heading for the Wind Drought Rocks

The No-Dams Movement

Greta tells Australia to Wake up

Australian Government throws a giant pile of money at renewables