The paid agent behind the Oval Office desk

Via John Hinderaker of Power Line, Andy McCarthy at National Review has a stunning piece outlining the depths of Joe Biden's involvement as China's little agent, tying together details which will make you wanting to take a shower afterward.

He writes:

Thanks to the extensive excavation of Biden financial records by Senators Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), followed by the dogged reporting of the New York Post once Hunter’s abandoned laptop was exposed, the outlines of the story were publicly available before Election Day 2020. The Biden/China scheme may not have been sufficiently known, but it was eminently knowable — so much so that I presented it in detail in “A Collusion Tale: China and the Bidens,” which we published on October 31, 2020 — the weekend before the election. The story has gotten more damning with the additional evidence unearthed by the Oversight Committee under the direction of Chairman James Comer (R., Ky.). But it hasn’t changed. CEFC, the Shanghai-based energy conglomerate with which Joe Biden and his family joined forces, was China. To describe it as a “thinly veiled” arm of Xi Jinping’s monstrous regime would exaggerate the camouflage. It was run by Ye Jianming, whom the Bidens deemed a protégé of Xi — as the president’s brother, Jim Biden, conceded to federal investigators. How could it be otherwise? As I recounted in October 2020, CEFC’s position as a privileged “private” company was established by the regime in 2006 (when Xi was the rising star of the CCP).

The fake Chinese front company disappeared from view along with its agents, as soon as its activities got brazen enough for lawmen to start examining them -- in an instant. But the Bidens had already gotten their money, and performed their services, and it was a lot of money -- big $10,000,000 amounts. The Chinese not only used the Bidens to find out little things like what the FBI had on their agents, they also used it to muscle other countries to jump onboard with their One Belt, One Road initiative and other projects, letting them know that they already had the Bidens in their pocket so there was no protection out there for them:

This, of course, is why the Biden connection was so valuable — why CEFC was willing to pay millions of dollars for it. Doors were opened by the association with Joe Biden, one of America’s most prominent, influential politicians. If CEFC could brandish cordial relations and a business partnership with the Biden family, then other targets of China’s OBOR blandishments would be more willing to transact.

China is famous for getting the hooks in in a string of third world nations, all of which have become remarkably uncooperative with the U.S., and not even interested in making alliances with it any more. We've lost influence as joining in the China-led BRICS bloc has become the hot new thing.

Does it sound like Joe Biden has undermined our international interests with his takings from the Chinese regime, all to buy those mansions and fancy cars? Somehow, the U.S. doesn't have the influence it used to have internationally, and it's not just because of President Obama's constant apology tours. It was having Joe on their string that pretty well negated the U.S. as a global player. It also doesn't help that with Joe around, we also lose wars and sport wokester troops on hormone treatments, wearing makeup and dresses.

I'd still like to know what Hunter Biden did with that diamond the Chinese agents presented him with, likely to avoid bank monitoring laws.

Acting as an agent of a foreign regime while in public office is treason by anyone's definition. It's also an impeachable offense, as is bribery, according to the Constitution 's Article II, Section 4:

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Where's the impeachment of this one, given the clarity of the charges?

Previous House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hemmed and hawed on it, believing perhaps that because past presidential impeachments have been on trivial matters and have always failed, this one wouldn't be any different.

But it is different, with millions of dollars changing hands and U.S. influence waning significantly. If this isn't dealt with in Congress, the stage will be set for any elected leader to do the same. Now that the facts are known, Andy McCarthy argues, that Joe cannot escape his China scandal paper trail at the very least. One hopes that he is right because the bribery and treason here couldn't be more real.