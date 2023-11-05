Barack Obama does his coded version of ‘from the river to the sea’
Barack Obama is not a learned man, but it’s a mistake to confuse that with stupidity. He is, in fact, an extremely clever man. Combine that cleverness with the fact that he truly dislikes Israel and has aligned himself with those countries and groups that wish to destroy the country, complete with the genocide of all of its inhabitants, and you end up with someone who covertly signals to Israel’s enemies his ideological allegiance with them, even while seemingly treading a morally meaningless line right down the middle.
Those of us who have paid close attention to Obama over the years know that he dislikes Jews and Israel. Here are just a few facts supporting that contention:
- Jeremiah Wright, in whose church Obama sat for 20 years’ worth of Sundays, made no secret of his support for Arab “Palestinians” and the Nation of Islam. Once Obama became president, Wright blamed “the Jews” for his inability to get near a man who had decided his mentor was politically toxic.
- In 2003, Obama attended a dinner honoring Rashid Khalidi, a mouthpiece for the PLO during the 1970s and 1980s, before Bill Clinton rehabilitated that terrorist organization. Obama apparently praised Khalidi so effusively that, to this day, the Los Angeles Times refuses to release an audiotape of the event.
- One of Obama’s first official acts as president was to head to Egypt to give a speech to the Muslim world. During the speech, Obama claimed that the nation of Israel exists only as a sop to the Holocaust, something that denies the Jews’ 4,000-year connection to the land. He also said he supported a Palestinian state, something that, for the Palestinians, has always meant erasing a Jewish presence, with blood force if necessary.
- Obama had a friendly relationship with Louis Farrakhan, who called Jews satanic and compared them to termites, called Judaism a “gutter religion,” and called Hitler a “great man.” Even the leftist ADL has conceded Farrakhan’s embrace of antisemitic tropes.
- Obama worked hard to elevate Iran as a power in the Middle East, including making it possible for Iran to be days away from launching a nuclear weapon. He did this even though Iran has loudly and repeatedly voiced its desire to annihilate Israel. To this end, Iran has funded both Hamas and Hezbollah, which wage constant, genocidal war against Israel. Obama was unperturbed by Iran’s funding terrorism that also slaughtered U.S. troops or by the fact that Iran has officially been at war with America (“Death to America!”) since 1979.
These are just a few examples.
After Hamas’s maniacal, psychotic, brutal attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, Obama kept a very low profile. The other day, however, he agreed to give a full interview on the subject to Pod Save America, a left-wing media outlet.
Yesterday, the outlet released a snippet of the interview. Superficially, it sounds as if Obama is trying to split the baby. Everyone, he says, is at fault. It’s all very sad. Blah-blah-blah. But if you take a minute really to listen to what he says, a different message comes through:
President @BarackObama on the violence in Gaza.— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 4, 2023
Full interview out Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/U42Jy2Aa4y
Did you catch that little phrase in the torrent of pretend-neutral blah-blah? After acknowledging that “what Hamas did was horrific, and there’s no justification for it,” Obama says that “what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable.”
What occupation? Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, forcibly removing Jewish settlers and leaving behind lush greenhouses that the Arabs promptly destroyed. There is no “occupation” in Gaza.
If he’s talking about an occupation, Obama can only be referring to the same occupation Gaza and its terrorist inhabitants decry: namely, the Jewish presence on the land between “the river [Jordan] and the sea [the Mediterranean].” If you look at a map, and I’m sure Obama has, Hamas and its blood-thirsty adherents want it all, and they want it just like Gaza itself: Free of living Jews and preferably littered with the bodies of dead ones.
Mostly, Obama is speaking meaningless garbage, but his friends know what he’s really saying.
