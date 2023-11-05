Barack Obama does his coded version of ‘from the river to the sea’

Barack Obama is not a learned man, but it’s a mistake to confuse that with stupidity. He is, in fact, an extremely clever man. Combine that cleverness with the fact that he truly dislikes Israel and has aligned himself with those countries and groups that wish to destroy the country, complete with the genocide of all of its inhabitants, and you end up with someone who covertly signals to Israel’s enemies his ideological allegiance with them, even while seemingly treading a morally meaningless line right down the middle.

Those of us who have paid close attention to Obama over the years know that he dislikes Jews and Israel. Here are just a few facts supporting that contention:

These are just a few examples.

After Hamas’s maniacal, psychotic, brutal attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, Obama kept a very low profile. The other day, however, he agreed to give a full interview on the subject to Pod Save America, a left-wing media outlet.

Yesterday, the outlet released a snippet of the interview. Superficially, it sounds as if Obama is trying to split the baby. Everyone, he says, is at fault. It’s all very sad. Blah-blah-blah. But if you take a minute really to listen to what he says, a different message comes through:

Did you catch that little phrase in the torrent of pretend-neutral blah-blah? After acknowledging that “what Hamas did was horrific, and there’s no justification for it,” Obama says that “what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable.”

What occupation? Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, forcibly removing Jewish settlers and leaving behind lush greenhouses that the Arabs promptly destroyed. There is no “occupation” in Gaza.

If he’s talking about an occupation, Obama can only be referring to the same occupation Gaza and its terrorist inhabitants decry: namely, the Jewish presence on the land between “the river [Jordan] and the sea [the Mediterranean].” If you look at a map, and I’m sure Obama has, Hamas and its blood-thirsty adherents want it all, and they want it just like Gaza itself: Free of living Jews and preferably littered with the bodies of dead ones.

Mostly, Obama is speaking meaningless garbage, but his friends know what he’s really saying.

Image: X screen grab.