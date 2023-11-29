The Marines and the vaccine

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one place to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”

—President Harry Truman

On August 24, 2021, the secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, issued a memorandum, directing the secretaries of the military departments to “immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces under Department of Defense.”

This mandate was pushed even though Doe v. Rumsfeld (2003) clearly prohibits the DOD from mandating an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) vaccine.

The Military Department leads, instead of doing their due diligence and looking out for their troops, blindly followed and carried out what was arguably an unconstitutional and unlawful order.

The Florida state surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, issued a statement on October 23, 2023 recommending against the COVID-19 booster, based heavily on the risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions.

A French study using nationwide hospital discharge and vaccine data has shown “strong evidence of an increased risk of myocarditis and of pericarditis in the week following vaccination against Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines in both males and females.”

Nicolas Hulscher, a graduate student at the University of Michigan, completed a “Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths after COVID-19 Vaccination.” After the systematic review, the conclusion was that 73.9% of deaths are either directly due to or significantly contributed to by known mechanisms.

Dr. Peter McCullough, the most credentialed and credible source on the subject, had this to say during his expert testimony at the European Parliament on September 13, 2023:

The Spike protein is proven, in 3,400, peer reviewed manuscripts to cause four major domains of disease. One is cardiovascular disease, heart inflammation or myocarditis. ... When there is myocarditis, whether it’s symptomatic or not, people cannot exert themselves in athletics. It will cause a cardiac arrest. ... I’m telling you as an expert cardiologist, these cardiac arrests are due to the COVID-19 vaccine, until proven otherwise.

This leads me to the 248th Marine Corps Birthday Ball on November 10, 2023. This year at the Ball for the Marine Corps Reserve and Marine Corps Forces, South, the commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric Smith, was scheduled to be the guest of honor. However, due to cardiac arrest on October 29, 2023, and a scheduled surgery, his presence had to be canceled. General Smith is 58, in terrific shape. He eats well and doesn’t drink. He is one of the least likely people to ever suffer from cardiac arrest.

I was honored to be invited to the ball by a dear friend. Upon arriving, I found a short update on the commandant’s status, but it was mostly glossy, conventional, and void of a hint that it could have been caused by the “vaccine.” In fact, throughout the evening, I heard not one Marine bring up the “vaccine.” The silence on the topic was deafening.

The narrative being pushed is that the commandant has a congenital issue.

We saw the same controlled narrative when actor Jamie Foxx collapsed and was hospitalized. Damar Hamlin collapsed and was hospitalized. Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of basketball icon LeBron James, collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Coincidentally, it was blamed on congenital issues.

It is worth noting that before the COVID 19 “vaccines,” in the European Sports Leagues, there were 29 cardiac arrests a year. Since the introduction of the “vaccine,” there have been 1,500 cardiac arrests a year, and two thirds of them have been fatal.

The Marines, who are infamous for fearing nothing, have gone deafeningly silent on the proven lethality of the “vaccine,” apparently out of fear from the evil globalist political Deep State. Yes, they are powerful, and their reach is extensive, but what is the worst that can happen? We die? News flash: None of us is getting out of here alive, and it’s better we live courageously, fighting for right and freedom, than cowardly capitulating to tyranny out of fear, for a little comfort. Get some!

Larry Kaifesh is a retired colonel of Marines with 28 years of service and 7 combat tours after the attacks of 9-11.

