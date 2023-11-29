Federal lands set aside for national preservation now up for migrant grabs

Say adiós to the conservation of American history, heritage, and culture—it was good while it lasted.

Reported by John Binder at Breitbart yesterday, Joe Biden has officially announced his opposition to congressional legislation that, if enacted, would prohibit the federal government from developing federal lands into tent cities and sprawling migrant camps. The statement released by Biden’s office reads as such:

The Administration strongly opposes H.R. 5283, which would prohibit the use of Federal funds to provide temporary shelter to certain noncitizens, including migrants seeking asylum, on Federal lands falling under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, or the Forest Service. The Administration opposes this legislation because it would significantly restrict the ability of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to make decisions regarding the appropriate uses of their lands and resources, even in emergency or other situations.

So much for Democrats’ yammering and virtue signaling about the environment—migrants are notorious for their complete disregard of the landscape, and their impact is consequential. One need look no further than the rotting polyester sleeping bags and tents, or mounds of trash and plastic water bottles, littering the desertscape of Saguaro National Park; the fragile flora species trampled underfoot in Big Bend National Park; or the undergarments hung in the “rape trees” of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

Much of “federal land” is, at least ostensibly, in federal control because these locales must be preserved for posterity’s sake.

Places like Shenandoah, the Smokies, Bryce Canyon, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, etc., have a natural beauty so unique, it’s seen nowhere else in the world—they are environmental and ecological treasures, and the federal government agreed to keep them as such.

Places like Manassas, Breed’s Hill, Pea Ridge, etc., are grounds soaked in American blood, where Americans gave their lives for causes like liberty and freedom from tyranny—they are historical and cultural treasures, and the federal government agreed to keep them as such.

These could all be gone to make way for third world dependents waiting for the next handout? Disgrace upon disgrace.

Also, what happened to the left’s disdain for corralling a bunch of interlopers into a controlled area? Didn’t they use the term “open air prisons” to describe such circumstances? Isn’t that what they accused Israel of doing to the Arabs living in Gaza? How else would you describe tent shelters and facilities behind fencing and razor wire?

Or are these federal armies getting into position on federal lands?

Image generated by AI.