The left is getting desperate

Have you noticed that inconsistencies and contradictions always trip up leftist liars, especially when they try to project their own vile predispositions on the pro-freedom right?

We all witnessed them marching around after the horrific terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, screaming Hitleresque slogans and chants, going full Nazi with antisemitism, and flashing swastikas. It was a virtue-signal veneer supporting terrorism in much the same way that fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer.

Too bad for them that they revealed too much, and now they have to do everything they can to distract from their base Nazi-like behavior by accusing others of what they’ve been doing all along. The only problem for the fascist far left is that they are tripping all over their own lies because it just doesn’t make any sense. They’re attacking President Trump for what they are doing now and pretending his use of certain words is a bigger threat than their trampling on the Bill of Rights.

Having witnessed the far left going full Nazi after the horrendous terrorist attacks of October 7, chanting, ”There is only one solution!,” we asked the question: why doesn’t “gas the Jews” qualify as hate speech? Then there was Jake Tapper suddenly discovering antisemitism on the left and BLM deleting a tweet celebrating the Hamas Rave Massacre, then doubling down. A Palestinian protester waved a Swastika at an anti-Israel rally in New York City’s Times Square. And we noted a Gallup poll showing that more Democrats sympathize with Palestinians than with Israelis for the first time. Even Bill Maher intimated that he’s not so sure the antisemitic left-wing faction is “small.” To the point that a survivor of the Holocaust noted in Newsweek: “I Survived the Holocaust. It’s Starting to Feel like the 1930s Again.”

The problem for the far left is that they revealed too much of their core beliefs — beliefs that are at the core of the “Bavarian fascisti” that began to emerge a little over 100 years ago. If there’s one thing that leftists and Nazis are good at, it’s lying and projection.

But always keep in mind that we’re never, ever to bring up this subject.

Remember that leftists have granted themselves (because they are the “good guys,” of course) special dispensation to bring it up whenever needed. This means that whenever they need to distract from what they are doing and of course demonize President Trump because he’s an “authoritarian,” and he’s an authoritarian because they say he’s an authoritarian, and their word is always good enough for them. They must have also decided that Elon Musk is an “authoritarian” because he’s a proponent of free speech, the hallmark of dictators nowhere.

Amazingly, the fascist far left and the national socialist media (but we’re repeating ourselves) can’t keep their story straight in their labeling and their “logic” of the political spectrum. As we stated from the beginning, inconsistencies and contradictions always trip up leftist liars. This is never better illustrated than by their bizarre assertions that certain groups of collectivist authoritarians belong on the extreme left (way away from them), while other groups of collectivist authoritarians somehow belong to the “far right.”

Anti-liberty leftists have always tied themselves up into knots trying to make this bizarre concept a reality, with a prime example from 1948 an essay entitled “Not Left, Not Right, But a Vital Center” in the New York Times from Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., associate professor of history at Harvard.

The Fascists, for example, were not conservative in any very meaningful sense. ... The Fascists, in a meaningful sense, were revolutionaries. Yet their totalitarian ideal hardly fitted into the pattern of the Left, which had been the traditional home of greater freedoms and more generous aspirations. So, after boggling and uncertainty, they were assigned positions on the far Right.

Note the admission that fascists don’t belong on the right. They were just “assigned” those positions. Later on, he notes:

In certain basic respects — a totalitarian state structure, a single party, a leader, a secret police, a hatred of political, cultural and intellectual freedom — fascism and communism are clearly more like each other than they are like anything in between.

In other words, both of these collectivist ideologies belong on one side of the political spectrum.

We have a far more recent set of examples from the national (and international) socialist media on the election of Javier Milei and a stunning and well deserved defeat for the failed socialist left in Argentina, which destroyed one of the fascist far left’s most fundamental lies simply by illustrating its fetid inconsistencies.

Milei appears to hate the political left, as evidenced by some of his strong remarks about the political ideology.

“You can’t give s--- leftards an inch. All collectivists, all kinds of collectivists. ... They are s---!” he reportedly said in an interview.

Note that he uses the term “collectivists,” which means communists, fascists, and socialists, and every one of those ideologies of force on the far left. Consider a sampling of the headlines from the national socialist media:

New York Times: Argentina Elects Javier Milei in Victory for Far Right.

The Guardian: far-right libertarian Javier Milei wins after rival concedes

Vox: How young Argentines helped put a far-right libertarian into power

Fascistic candidate Javier Milei was elected president of Argentina.

All the illogical leftist lies don’t add up, no matter how long they’ve been repeated and embedded in school curricula and books. Virtually everything of their failed ideology is based on this irrational lie, which can be easily decimated with a logical examination of the facts.

Why is this important?

As we enter the election year and as the fascist far-left becomes even more authoritarian, leftists will in turn project that on the pro-freedom right and President Trump. Always remember that the collectivist ideology of fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer, no matter what subjective criteria the far left would like to layer on at the moment.

This is also why the series pointing out the similarities between Nazis and the left is so important. It is rhetorical self-defense against their incessant lies on the subject. As they keep excreting the lies, we’ll keep smashing them down, or picking them up with a shovel and throwing them over the fence.

Rest assured: they will turn up the volume to eleventy on their lie machine. Anti-liberty leftists are consummate liars who love to use misdirection to confuse the people on what is going on, as exemplified by their labels games with political ideologies. They want people looking in the wrong direction for threats to our constitutional republic — because they are that threat.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.