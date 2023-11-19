The ‘DC’ stands for ‘District of Crime’

How can anyone in the U.S. be happy with what’s happening in Washington, D.C.? It is after all our nation’s capital, the home of so much history, of so many monuments visited by people from all over the world.

Washington, D.C. is a disgrace, and crime is at the center of the problems. This is the story

Washington, DC, Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the nation’s capital this week after the opioid fatalities spiked and juvenile crime soared ten percent from 2022’s alarming rate.

Just ask the residents, as the story goes on:

Some District residents told Breitbart News the crime there resembles a “war zone.” In the first nine months of 2023, police data shows: 458 juveniles arrested for robbery, carjacking, homicide, assault

151 juveniles arrested for carjackings

Juveniles account for 66 percent of the carjacking arrests

863 carjackings reported so far in 2023.

So the nation’s capital is a “war zone”? What else do you call a place where people act like this?

It’s an absolute disgrace, and President Biden should do something about it rather than talking about MAGA. I don’t know of anyone wearing MAGA hats hijacking cars in the nation’s capital.

D.C. is a national embarrassment. Is it too much to ask a federal government to keep its capital safe and clean? Apparently so, because no one seems to care about the awful image of the nation’s capital turning into a capital of crime.

