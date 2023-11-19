Xi and Joe make a pact to reduce fossil fuel production and there was much rejoicing … in China

President Biden has made a pact with China to more rapidly move towards shutting down fossil fuel production in favor of green energy.

The State Department announced it had struck a deal with its Chinese counterparts pledging to "accelerate the substitution for coal, oil and gas generation" with green energy sources like wind and solar power.

The two nations, which together reportedly account for almost half of global greenhouse gas emissions, also agreed to "deepen policy exchanges" on reducing carbon emissions across various sectors of their economies-- such as power, industry, buildings and transportation.

What could go wrong?

Apart from the collapse of the U.S. economy, and the reduction of living standards of its approximately 340 million people, that is. Indeed, American energy experts are warning of the potentially dire economic and national security implications. But no matter. Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!

It should also be noted that China, like other communist nations and dictatorships, has rarely — if ever — faithfully follow through on international accords and agreements, especially those involving energy and military matters.

And, even if China did in this case, it stands to benefit from this agreement as it controls much of the world's green energy materials and supply chain.

Think energy prices and transportation costs are high now? Just wait!

This is breathtaking naivete. This is like striking a deal with Russia to drastically reduce vodka production ... if Russia also largely controlled the production of gin, bourbon, whisky, rum, tequila, and brandy.

Heads, they win! Tails, we lose! China will be Lucy holding the football-- and we will be Charlie Brown again. Let’s hope we don’t fall on our ass trying to kick … fossil fuels.

Image: Twitter screen shot