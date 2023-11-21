Susan Sarandon’s noxious antisemitism and, finally, a little pushback

Susan Sarandon has long been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken leftists. For decades, there hasn’t been a leftist cause that the actress hasn’t loudly embraced. That’s why it’s no surprise that she’s come out strongly in favor of antisemitic attacks on Jews, for that is a hardcore leftist principle, starting with Marx, Lenin, Hitler, and Stalin. Hollywood, however, which has a lot of Jewish people who are getting nervous, has pushed back. Thankfully, at least one Muslim woman has gloriously talked about the freedom Muslims experience in America.

Lately, because of massive amounts of misinformation, I always feel I need to begin my essays about what’s happening in Israel and America with a few facts:

With that very incomplete context, let’s look at what Susan Sarandon has been saying:

She joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – which is largely regarded as an antisemitic slogan that implies the decimation of Israel – before addressing the group herself. “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” she said.

Many in the crowd she addressed handed out flyers with the names and addresses of Jewish people and organizations as targets for retaliation.

Sarandon is an antisemitic ignoramus and a vile, disgusting excuse for a human being. She’s also no longer a box office draw. More than that, all the reliably leftist Jews in Hollywood are becoming scared. Being a Jewish leftist who spouts “Critical Race Theory,” “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” “Transgender Theory,” anti-Americanism, and the other fashionable academic tropes is all fun and games until the Gestapo and Brown Shirts come calling…and that’s what America’s leftist Jews are beginning to realize is a real possibility.

So, Sarandon finally faced a consequence for her long-standing socialist-driven antisemitism:

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon has been dropped by top Hollywood agency UTA after saying frightened Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America,” Page Six can reveal.

I agree with UTA. Anti-Jewish thinking (a European, Christian concept) and antisemitism (a Marxist concept) both have an ugly history of inciting genocidal fury. Sarandon won’t change her very little mind, but her career comeuppance might cause others to reexamine their beliefs.

Much more importantly, the murderous hostility she voices might drive Jews to stop sending money to antisemitic institutions (e.g., every college but Hillsdale and the entire mainstream media) and to help fund organizations and media outlets that are not steeped in racial and antisemitic hatred.

As an antidote to Sarandon’s venom and ignorance, I urge you to read this tweet in its entirety:

Hi there @SusanSarandon, this is my mom, my dad and me on the rail trail in Morgantown, West by God Virginia. Let me tell you what it means to be Muslim in America.



First, your backstory: At an anti-Israel protest in NYC, you just said, "There are a lot of people that are… pic.twitter.com/zAyUjpTxkY — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) November 20, 2023

Image by Andrea Widburg, using AI