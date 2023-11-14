There’s Genocide And Then There’s ‘Palestinian Genocide’
Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has been bleating about a “‘Palestinian‘ Genocide” in the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.* She’s not alone. We’ve heard the same from the supposedly neutral “Palestinian” UN envoy, an official who had been under review for biased antisemitic social media posts, big-shot unbiased Iranian poohbahs, and loads of others. Indeed, claims that Israel has committed genocide are multiple and antedate the current conflict.
What follows is proof of how astounding and (ahem) devastating this alleged “genocide” is. It is unlike any other in the history of the world.
No malarkey.
To put the “Palestinian genocide” in context, here is a table of 15 genocides recognized by the United Nations, in order of number dead, including the years, estimated number of dead, UN resolutions re: each genocide, sources of the death numbers, and who committed the genocide. (Data culled from the UN Security Council website.)
Notably, seven of the above genocides involved Muslims as the perpetrators (the Ottoman Empire, the Iraqi government, the Sudanese government and the Janjaweed Arabs, the Indonesian military, and ISIL). Socialists committed several others.
There you have it. The “Palestinian” Genocide, like no genocide ever in all its population-increasing, low mortality rate glory.
With that information in mind, let’s look at the alleged “Palestinian genocide.”
Oddly, as the chart shows, the United Nations has not officially recognized a “Palestinian” genocide. So, we need to look elsewhere for data. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (“PCBS”), Population Estimates by District and Governorate, 2023, the population has grown from 1.1 million in 1967 to 14.0 million in 2023. This represents a growth of 12.9 million people for an average annual growth rate of 3.1%.
Image: The beach in Gaza, just two years ago (cropped). YouTube screen grab.
The PCBS defines a “Palestinian” as “any person whose usual place of residence is in the Palestinian Territory, regardless of nationality or place of birth.” This definition is consistent with the definition used by the United Nations.
The “Palestinian” population is not evenly distributed. The majority of “Palestinians” live in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria (which is incorrectly called “the West Bank”), and East Jerusalem. However, there are also significant “Palestinian” populations in other countries, such as Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.
According to the PCBS, the “Palestinian” population in the Gaza Strip, Judea, and East Jerusalem has grown from 1.1 million in 1967 to 5.4 million in 2023. This represents an average annual growth rate of 3.5%. This breaks down as follows:
In the Gaza Strip, the population has grown from 385,000 in 1967 to 2.2 million in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of 4.1%.
In Judea and Samaria, the population has grown from 700,000 in 1967 to 3.2 million in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of 3.1%.
This huge population growth comes from several factors, including high birth rates and low mortality rates. The population is also young, with a median age of 20.5 years. This means that the “Palestinian” population is likely to continue to grow in the coming years.
In other words, unlike all those other genocides, the alleged “Palestinian Genocide” has resulted in substantial population growth and is associated with “low mortality rates.” In fact, in the areas in which we’re told a genocide occurred, we’ve witnessed one of the fastest population growth rates in the world.
That is quite a trick.
Maybe Allah really is Akhbar.
____________________
*As a reminder, the “Palestinian” people are a 1960s political construct, not an indigenous people with ancient ties to the land.