There’s Genocide And Then There’s ‘Palestinian Genocide’

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has been bleating about a “‘Palestinian‘ Genocide” in the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.* She’s not alone. We’ve heard the same from the supposedly neutral “Palestinian” UN envoy, an official who had been under review for biased antisemitic social media posts, big-shot unbiased Iranian poohbahs, and loads of others. Indeed, claims that Israel has committed genocide are multiple and antedate the current conflict.

What follows is proof of how astounding and (ahem) devastating this alleged “genocide” is. It is unlike any other in the history of the world.

No malarkey.

To put the “Palestinian genocide” in context, here is a table of 15 genocides recognized by the United Nations, in order of number dead, including the years, estimated number of dead, UN resolutions re: each genocide, sources of the death numbers, and who committed the genocide. (Data culled from the UN Security Council website.)

Genocide Years Estimated number of dead UN resolutions Sources Who committed the genocide The Holocaust 1941–1945 6 million Jews General Assembly Resolution 2200A (XXI) of 16 December 1966 United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Nazi Germany The Holodomor 1932–1933 3.9 million Ukrainians General Assembly Resolution 69/271 of 22 December 2014 Holodomor Research and Education Centre Soviet Union The Cambodian Genocide 1975–1979 1.7 million Cambodians General Assembly Resolution 39/146 of 14 December 1984 Cambodian Genocide Documentation Center Khmer Rouge The Rwandan Genocide 1994 800,000 Tutsis Security Council Resolution 955 (1994) of 8 November 1994 United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda Hutu extremists The Armenian Genocide 1915–1917 1.5 million Armenians General Assembly Resolution 96/8 of 12 December 2016 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Ottoman Empire The Anfal campaign 1986–1989 500,000 Kurds Security Council Resolution 688 (1991) of 5 April 1991 Anfal Genocide Documentation Center Iraqi government The Circassian genocide 1864–1867 500,000 Circassians General Assembly Resolution 2625 (XXV) of 24 October 1970 Circassian Genocide Documentation Center Russian Empire The Assyrian genocide 1915–1918 250,000 Assyrians General Assembly Resolution 36/123 of 10 December 1981 Assyrian Genocide Research Center Ottoman Empire The Greek genocide 1914–1923 300,000 Greeks General Assembly Resolution 2625 (XXV) of 24 October 1970 Greek Genocide Museum Ottoman Empire The Darfur Genocide 2003-2009 300,000 Darfuris Security Council Resolution 1706 (2006) of 31 August 2006 International Criminal Court Janjaweed Militia and the Sudanese government The Bosnian Genocide 1992–1995 100,000 Bosniaks Security Council Resolution 827 (1993) of 25 May 1993 International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia Bosnian Serb forces The East Timorese genocide 1975–1999 100,000 East Timorese Security Council Resolution 1272 (1999) of 25 October 1999 United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization Indonesian military The Herero and Namaqua genocide 1904–1908 100,000 Hereros and Namaquas General Assembly Resolution 2625 (XXV) of 24 October 1970 Genocide Watch German Empire The Guatemalan genocide 1981–1983 200,000 Mayans General Assembly Resolution 39/146 of 14 December 1984 Guatemalan Forensic Anthropology Foundation Guatemalan government The genocide of the Yazidis by ISIL 2014–present 5,000 Yazidis Security Council Resolution 2379 (2017) International Criminal Court Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)

Notably, seven of the above genocides involved Muslims as the perpetrators (the Ottoman Empire, the Iraqi government, the Sudanese government and the Janjaweed Arabs, the Indonesian military, and ISIL). Socialists committed several others.

There you have it. The “Palestinian” Genocide, like no genocide ever in all its population-increasing, low mortality rate glory.

With that information in mind, let’s look at the alleged “Palestinian genocide.”

Oddly, as the chart shows, the United Nations has not officially recognized a “Palestinian” genocide. So, we need to look elsewhere for data. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (“PCBS”), Population Estimates by District and Governorate, 2023, the population has grown from 1.1 million in 1967 to 14.0 million in 2023. This represents a growth of 12.9 million people for an average annual growth rate of 3.1%.

The PCBS defines a “Palestinian” as “any person whose usual place of residence is in the Palestinian Territory, regardless of nationality or place of birth.” This definition is consistent with the definition used by the United Nations.

The “Palestinian” population is not evenly distributed. The majority of “Palestinians” live in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria (which is incorrectly called “the West Bank”), and East Jerusalem. However, there are also significant “Palestinian” populations in other countries, such as Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

According to the PCBS, the “Palestinian” population in the Gaza Strip, Judea, and East Jerusalem has grown from 1.1 million in 1967 to 5.4 million in 2023. This represents an average annual growth rate of 3.5%. This breaks down as follows:

In the Gaza Strip, the population has grown from 385,000 in 1967 to 2.2 million in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of 4.1%.

In Judea and Samaria, the population has grown from 700,000 in 1967 to 3.2 million in 2023, representing an average annual growth rate of 3.1%.

This huge population growth comes from several factors, including high birth rates and low mortality rates. The population is also young, with a median age of 20.5 years. This means that the “Palestinian” population is likely to continue to grow in the coming years.

In other words, unlike all those other genocides, the alleged “Palestinian Genocide” has resulted in substantial population growth and is associated with “low mortality rates.” In fact, in the areas in which we’re told a genocide occurred, we’ve witnessed one of the fastest population growth rates in the world.

That is quite a trick.

Maybe Allah really is Akhbar.

*As a reminder, the “Palestinian” people are a 1960s political construct, not an indigenous people with ancient ties to the land.