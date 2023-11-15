Mutiny on the Biden

How bad is it getting for President Biden? Let's check this out

Four hundred government officials from 40 departments and agencies within President Biden's administration signed a letter opposing the president's handling of the Israel-Hamas war and demanded a cease-fire. The Tuesday letter, first reported by the New York Times, includes officials from the State Department, White House, National Security Council and the Justice Department. The signatories of the letter remained anonymous to protect against professional retaliation. "We call on President Biden to urgently demand a cease-fire; and to call for de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip," the letter reads, in part.

Talk about an internal problem? And the pretty part of the story is that they remain anonymous so that they can keep their jobs or avoid press questions. Talk about a bunch of weak bureaucrats.

The larger problem is that the Gaza conflict is tearing the Democrat Party apart. This is from Joel Kotkin

Biden’s problems run deep. He is the leader of a party that is both in power and providing the primary source of dissent. Virtually all the Congressional opposition to Israel comes from the Democrats’ left flank, whose influence extends far into the bureaucracies of the state, from Congressional staff to White House officials. Of the 20 representatives who voted against the recent motion to condemn anti-Semitism on college campuses, 19 were Democrats. Democratic voters are similarly inclined, with one in five claiming to side more with Hamas than Israel – this is more than twice as many who claim to side with Hamas among Republican or Independent voters.

So Mr. Biden has a party problem that the late LBJ might remember. Yes but he has another problem. The party allowed this kind of radicalism to populate the ranks. It was cool when it was all about bashing Trump. It's not cool anymore because now the issue is supporting Israel and too many Democrats are not with the President on that.

So it’s mutiny on the sinking Biden?