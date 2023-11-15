300,000 people march for Israel in Washington, WaPo reports it as a local story

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, musicians performed and speakers including actors, politicians and activists addressed the crowd from a stage bedecked with the flags of Israel and the United States. One by one they recounted the history of the Jewish people, called for unity and support in the fight against Hamas, and expressed resolve for Israel’s future.

It was joyful, mainstream, and nobody got a car window kicked out, a wall graffitied with swastikas, or a porch smeared with ketchup. Nobody gtot arrested. Nobody was filmed spewing anti-Semitic slogans, or ripping down 'Missing' posters.

Attended the #MarchforIsrael rally in DC today. Glorious gathering. No violence. No hate. No masks. pic.twitter.com/0zmZrj7wBQ — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 14, 2023

There were probably 150,000 women there, apparently not counting you, since you were busy trying to continue the destruction of our educational system while having a nice acai bowl. https://t.co/lgClRDntlm — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 15, 2023

Which was a man-bites-dog story right there. In a normal world, the Post would have put this huge rally on its front page and above the fold.

While the article itself was not bad, its placement in the paper left a lot to be desired.

They ran it in the D.C., MD, and VA section. Local news. Local story.

Yet the details do not support that.

They kicked off with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, stating his support and gratitude for their rally from his home country of Israel:

Speaking remotely from Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked the protesters for gathering in support and marching for “good over evil, for human morality over bloodthirst, for light over darkness.”

That makes the story international.

Some of the rally goers from other countries (emphasis added):

Adam Halioua and Jack Benaim walked along the Mall on Tuesday morning with large Israeli flags wrapped around their shoulders. The childhood friends drove overnight from Toronto to join thousands of others.

More international.

They were also transcontinental Americans (emphasis added):

Protesters from across the country joined the rally, with many traveling by bus or flying from as far away as California. Organizers anticipated that 100,000 people would attend the event, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service. The demonstrators waved Israeli flags, wore Jewish fraternity shirts and stickers that read “Am Yisrael Chai” — “The people of Israel live” — and held signs of support from Philadelphia, Miami, Milwaukee, Chicago, Memphis, Cleveland, Boston and Canada.

That makes the story at least national.

Yet this story got relegated to the local pages? Maybe they had a space to fill. But more likely, they sought to downplay this great groundswell of global support for Israel in order to ensure that Americans didn't get too many ideas.

That's a crummy bit of censorship or news repression.

Why did they do that?

Image: Twitter screen shot