More anti-Semitism from Columbia U.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest has issued a statement that reads:

"Columbia University Apartheid Divest is a coalition of student organizations that see Palestine as the vanguard for our collective liberation." Good, please have your female and LGBT members go over to Gaza and see just how "liberated" they are in that environment.

"Israel is bombing hospitals, schools, and homes while cutting off food, water, medicine, and electricity to the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza, half of whom are children." Hospitals, schools, and homes lose their protected status under the Geneva and Hague Conventions when used for military purposes. This means that Apartheid Divest is intentionally trying to obfuscate Hamas' war crimes.

"We have previously refused to focus on concerns pertaining to free speech, academic freedom, and student safety on campus, as they distract from Israel’s actively committing genocide and ethnic cleansing." This is an application of Joseph Goebbels' advice to accuse the other side of that which your own side is guilty, as the only genocide was the one attempted by Hamas on October 7.

Here is the list of student organizations that signed this material. Although the names of the student officers are not available, those of the faculty advisors are. If those advisors are not comfortable with the content of this letter, they are free to distance themselves from the organizations in question.

Students for Justice in Palestine

Jewish Voice for Peace

Black Students Organization:

Student Workers of Columbia

DAR: Palestine Students Union

Barnard Columbia Abolition Collective

Young Democratic Socialists of America

Sunrise Columbia

Student Worker Solidarity

Somali Student Association

Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race Student Advisory Board

Columbia Queer and Asian

Asian American Alliance

Columbia Queer Alliance

African Students Association

Housing Equity Project

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Interboard

VP&S Muslim Students Association

White Coats 4 Black Lives

Global Learning Exchange

CU Afghan Student Alliance

Graduate Muslim Student Association

Columbia Social Workers for Palestine

Poetry Slam

Proud Colors

Law School Coalition for a Free Palestine

Black Student Organization

SIPA Palestine Working Group

Columbia Vietnamese Students Association

Columbia Law Students for Palestine

Columbia National Lawyers Guild

Muslim Students Association

African Studies Working Group

Caribbean Students Association

Barnard Organization of Soul and Solidarity

AZINE

CU Turath

Columbia Humanitarian Organization for Migration and Emergencies

Reproductive Justice Collective

Columbia University Black Pre-Professional Society

Pakistani Students Association

Barnard Columbia Urban Review

Sabor

Masaha

Club Bangla

Mixed Heritage Society

Columbia Chicanx Caucus

VP&S Black and Latinx Student Organization

Columbia Middle Eastern Law Association

RightsViews (Human Rights Graduate Journal)

School of Social Work Abolition Caucus

Hifi Snock Uptown

Take Back The Night

Native American Council

VP&S Global Health Organization

VP&S Equity and Justice Fellowship

Columbia Law Restorative Justice Collective

Mujeres

The Columbia Review

Student Organization of Latines

Alianza

GSAS Queer Graduate Collective

CU Amnesty International

Columbia South Asian Feminisms Alliance

Union Theological Seminary Students for a Free Palestine

Muslim Law Students Association

Columbia Law Parole Advocacy Project

Mariachi Leones de Columbia

Columbia Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association

Columbia Law and Political Economy

Columbia Care Access Project

Columbia University Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

I do not see this as reflecting well on Columbia University, because good citizenship and informed voting rely on accurate knowledge of world events, and the fact that so many student organizations signed the indicated statement tells me this is not happening at this university.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

