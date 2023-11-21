Happy birthday, Sweet 81

Don't be surprised if President Biden is reacting a bit like the late Casey Stengel. He was replaced by the Yankees after losing the World Series in 1960 and said this:

They told me my services were no longer desired because they wanted to put in a youth program as an advance way of keeping the club going. I'll never make the mistake of being seventy again.

Yes, Biden must be reacting like Casey every time he reads a new poll about age concerns.

Obviously, it's a bit different to manage the Yankees than being the president of the U.S. There is something called the U.S. Constitution that makes things different. Nevertheless, the perception that Biden is too old is really the issue here. It does not help when the President looks confused, lost, or can't seem to handle an open microphone.

So is he being selfish, or does the First Lady love that plane too much? Maybe he is planning sort of a Rose Garden reelection like President Reagan in 1984? Maybe Biden is so detached from reality that he does not understand that Reaganomics was popular and Bidenomics isn't?

I don't have any sources in the Biden inner circle. But I do talk to a lot of people, and the Biden frustration index is going in the wrong direction.

Happy birthday, Mr. President and enjoy the cake. Do the country a big favor by announcing that you will not seek reelection and use your last year in office to solve some of the problems that you've made worse.

Image: RawPixel.com