Media Matters, dissected

Media Matters has long been known as a Democrat party attack dog playing "fact checker" to keep the press in line.

They are so unethical and unscrupulous in their tactics the Texas attorney general is investigating them for fraud:

Fraud has both civil & criminal penalties pic.twitter.com/BdC5Zfr1XM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

But what is their game in their smears against Elon Musk, who owns 'X' or Twitter? We know the left doesn't like him, but something's going on in their bizarre propaganda-smear campaign against Musk, painting him as an anti-Semite.

My old colleagues at Issues & Insights have put their finger on it, explaining what these attacks on Musk from Media Matters are all about, showing all the evidence that Musk is being attacked by Democrats as an anti-Semite to deflect attention from all the rampant anti-Semitism within the Democrat party, writing one of those editorials that an editorial writer such as myself can only say after reading: 'I wish I had done that.'

According to Issues & Insights:

Just as Democrats were trying to downplay the rampant antisemitism in their ranks, what happens? Elon Musk, who has lately become something of a darling on the right, suddenly becomes the poster boy for antisemitism. This is how the left works. This latest twist started when Media Matters — the George Soros-backed media “watchdog” — released a report claiming that ads for major corporations were appearing next to antisemitic and white supremacist content. This is a two-fer for the left. It both attacks Musk — whom the left now hates because he stopped Twitter’s side hustle as the federal government censor — and it takes the spotlight off the left’s virulent antisemitism on display after the Hamas attacks.

The writer (John Merline? Terry Jones? ) cites various whopper-hypocrisies from the left in the run-up to this staged attack, and points to all the evidence that this was a political operation.

After reading that, Media Matters comes out looking even sleazier than it is already known to be.

It's a must-read for a Tuesday morning. Read the whole thing here.

Image: JD Lasica, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0