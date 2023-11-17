Mexico said what?

Over the next day or so, Governor Abbott will sign a new law that will likely be challenged in the federal courts. They don’t like the law in Mexico either. This is the story:

The Mexican government on Wednesday responded to the Texas Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 4 — which creates a state crime for entering the state illegally from Mexico and allows state and local authorities to deport undocumented immigrants — saying it ‘categorically rejects’ Texas’ latest proposal to arrest and deport immigrants to Mexico.

‘The Government of Mexico reiterates its rejection of any measure that contemplates the involuntary return of migrants without respect for due process,’ says the statement from Mexico’s secretary of foreign relations.

It added that Mexico, ‘recognizes the sovereign right of any country to decide the public policies that should be implemented in its territory,’ but Mexico also has a right to defend the estimated 10 million people of Mexican origin in Texas and ‘establish its own immigration policies in its territory.’

‘The Government of Mexico categorically rejects any measure that allows state or local authorities to detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory,’ the statement says.

Okay, I get it. Mexico has a problem with the law. Why isn’t Mexico stopping these individuals from crossing the border in the first place? Also, most of the people crossing are not Mexicans. What we are seeing are people from different nationalities or origins. Were these people legally in Mexico? Why has the Mexican government allowed its country to turn into a corridor to the U.S.?

So Mexico can complain all they want. However, it is Mexico who has made this human trafficking possible. Furthermore, the Texas law does not apply to the millions of people living here legally. This law is not about rounding up people of Mexican origin and returning them to Mexico. The law is about people who cross illegally into Texas.

