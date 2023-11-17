Leftist moron, 'tear down this wall!'

According to Young America’s Foundation, a leftist student at Michigan Technological University recently vandalized and attacked a mock-up of the Berlin Wall.

The campus YAF group had set the display up at the public university in Houghton to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 1989.

But one moronic student managed to find the display offensive and began spray painting it before eventually tearing it down. (Well, the real wall was full of graffiti, too, by the time it was taken down, though it was mostly anti-communist and pro-freedom graffiti.)

From the YAF website:

In celebration of President Ronald Reagan’s monumental call to “tear down this wall,” the students had planned to tear it down at the end of the day, demonstrating the importance of Reagan’s legacy on a campus where naive leftists still fervently advocate for the very policies that threaten the freedoms he stood up for. Ironically, an upset leftist student ended up being the one to tear down the wall. The socialist sympathizer, armed with a bottle of red spray paint, approached the display and began spraying the YAF students’ personal belongings and faces. According to YAFers who were on scene at the time of the incident, the student began criticizing the project, told them to kill themselves, and then tore down the wall.

YAF also reported: “Campus police questioned the student, but let him go, at which point he returned to the display to continue protesting.”

Because, apparently, vandalizing others’ property and telling conservatives to kill themselves is neither a crime nor “hate speech.” At least not on college campuses.

Fortunately-- and humorously-- this student-asshat is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. Bringing idiocy to a new level, he accidentally proved YAF’s point by tearing down the wall, something YAF was planning to do a little later in the day to commemorate the fall of the wall which divided East and West Berlin for decades.

Reagan exclaimed: “Secretary General Gorbachev, if you seek peace—if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe—if you seek liberalization: come here, to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

In this case, the deluded student answered Reagan’s call…albeit unknowingly.

Image: U.S. National Archives, via Picryl // no known copyright restrictions