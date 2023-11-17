Barbarian buckeyes

There she stood, proudly sporting a high and tight haircut with a dyed dollop of blue on top to match the surgical mask she was wearing while celebrating Ohio’s election victory that enshrined abortion into their state constitution. The throng alongside her whooping it up would have you wondering by just how much the Ohio State Buckeyes won college football’s national championship.

For the left, this victory was much greater than any football game, as it is now legal to kill babies. The buckeye state has become the barbarian state as the nation’s most pro-abortion venue in the union. It was a banner election for the left, as Ohio also became the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Pathetically, more Ohioans voted to kill an unborn child than for legalizing weed.

When the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on June 24, 2022, overturned Roe v. Wade, it ended the federal government’s abortion monopoly and returned this gruesome procedure to each state to approve. In retrospect, the Ohio abortion fight was lost in August, when the measure to amend the state’s constitution would be placed on the ballot. Pro-aborts knew they couldn’t get the needed 60% approval to amend the state constitution from Ohio lawmakers, so getting abortion on the ballot was paramount to their success.

When Ohio voters turned their clocks back recently, they dialed it back to 1973 and the advent of Roe v. Wade. More than 60 million U.S. abortions have been performed since that time, and apparently, that number is just not enough for Ohioans. Abortion is about the only issue Democrats have been successful with, as they are a breathing disaster everywhere else.

Despite it taking nearly a half-century to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortions have actually risen in every state that has put it to a vote, a movement that seems to be gaining despite the fact that several states have restricted or outlawed this vile practice.

The fight over abortion in America is as much a religious challenge as it is a political one. Focusing on the political, the results have a strong ripple effect, since Donald Trump won Ohio in 2020 by an 8% margin. Moreover, pro-lifers in Ohio were outspent by a margin of $24.4 million to $16.3 million, underscoring how money is the oxygen of politics.

According to Gallup, 69% of Americans say abortion should be legal in the first trimester, while 37% support abortion at the second trimester, and 22% are for the third trimester. Support declines substantially beyond the first trimester.

Seemingly, a political winner would be supporting a ban on abortion after the child’s first trimester of development. The problem: It is still murder. What is lost in all this political maneuvering and linguistic gymnastics is the inherent dignity and sacredness of every human being’s life from conception to natural death.

It should go without saying that a mother’s womb should be the safest of places.

One poll has 63% of Post-Christian America very or somewhat pessimistic about “the moral and ethical standards in our country,” while only 12% said they had “quite a lot” of confidence in the nation’s future.

Unabashed paganism of American culture will be the nation’s undoing.

I would rather lose on the issue of abortion than support the intentional killing of an innocent baby. No matter what trimester it occurs in, abortion remains a gruesome procedure resulting in death. All who voted for this travesty in Ohio are accomplices to a crime against humanity.

God hears the silent scream of the unborn made in his divine image, yet every chance a pro-abort politician gets, he wants “God to bless America.”

The hypocrisy is overwhelming.

Image: Nogwater via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).