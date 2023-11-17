Joe Biden touts Gavin Newsom for president, forgetting all about Kamala Harris back home

So what was the atmosphere like at the Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris, last night? I imagine they could see some stars.

According to the New York Post:

President Biden openly touted California Gov. Gavin Newsom as a hot contender for the White House — telling world leaders the younger man “could have the job I’m looking for,” referring to his 2024 re-election bid. “I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man,” Biden, who turns 81 next week, said of the 56-year-old fellow Democrat after Newsom warmed up the crowd for him at a reception for leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco. “Matter of fact, he can be anything he wants — he could have the job I’m looking for,” said Biden, who is the Democratic Party’s front-runner for the 2024 nomination.

Which is quite a slight to Harris, who has presidential ambitions of her own.

It's effectively an endorsement, Biden picking Harris's best political pal (up until now) to be his successor presumably after 2024, as if Biden could actually win re-election in 2024.

President Obama was often looked upon in askance for his hesitance to support Joe Biden for president, claiming that he would make his endorsement after the Democrat primaries. That was billed as good politics, given that anyone could have taken the nomination at that point and Obama wanted to be on the side of the winner.

But it also amounted to a vote of no confidence in Joe Biden, his faithful, loyal, dog-like vice president, who would do anything Obama wanted."You don't have to do this, Joe," Obama reportedly counseled Biden when he was contemplating his run. When all that came out, we 'got' why Obama didn't want to endorse Joe but didn't want to openly call him a clown, either.

Biden has roughly the same problem with the incompetent Kamala, but not Obama's snake-like capacity to slither between repudiating her for her incompetence and wholeheartedly endorsing her, despite her dog-like loyalty to Biden, comparable to Biden's to Obama.

Instead, Biden just endorsed Kamala's old long-time politically ally and rival from their San Francisco days, Gavin Newsom, which to Harris, has to feel like a wet towel in the face.

One wonders what the blowback will be from the Kamala camp, insofar as she has loyalists, which admittedly aren't many . Will it be leaks? A tell-all about Joe's senility, bathroom issues, and tendency to fall asleep in meetings? A rousting of black voters brimming with new concessions from Joe? Nasty leaks about Newsom and his past? It could be anything. What we do know from this is that Kamala has the motive now to strike back and based on her past sneaky behavior with leaks against rivals, she probably will.

"Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up," as Obama reportedly said.

Get out the popcorn.

