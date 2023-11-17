New report details illegal aliens entering the US in unbridled numbers have officially outpaced US births

Representative Mark Green, a congressman from Tennessee and the Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee recently released a new report, and the data is a sobering reminder that Replacement Theory was a “conspiracy theory” until it wasn’t.

Just a few weeks back, The New York Times published an article by Eileen Sullivan in which she noted that crossings at the southern border are “higher than ever”… and climbing. As Sullivan also wrote:

Migrants were caught crossing the southern border of the United States more times in the past year than in any other year since at least 1960, when the government started keeping track of the data. It is the third record-setting year in a row, during a time when migration around the world is at historic highs. There were more than 2.4 million apprehensions in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended in September. That tops the previous record, set a year earlier, of more than 2.3 million, according to government data released on Saturday. During the 2021 fiscal year, there were more than 1.7 million apprehensions.

Just consider that the above numbers reported by Sullivan reflect the number of apprehended illegal crossers, not the ones who got through unapprehended.

From the congressional report, we learned that last month, Border Patrol agents on the southern border processed “more than 44,000 inadmissible aliens [emphasis added]” but “95.8 percent” of those individuals (which works out to more than 42,000 people) were released into the interior of our country with a “Notice to Appear” court summons. Yes, the person who has no problem stepping food into this country as a felon will surely take the judicial system and our rule of law seriously… Give me a break.

In October 2023 alone, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded 309,221 encounters [emphasis added] nationwide” with a majority flooding across from Mexico. The southern border numbers contributing to the overall total was a 4% increase from October 2022, and a 46% increase from October 2021. Now, for the context:

What’s most startling about all the data cited, is that these numbers undeniably bring the picture into greater focus: a replacement campaign is well underway (and thriving) as American birth rates decline and transplants increase. A CDC report from June of this year found that in 2022, the “provisional number of births in the United States” was 3,661,220 and in decline—that works out to around 305,000 babies every month. (Consider how many of those births are likely anchor babies, which by my estimation, is an illegal with a loophole.)

Illegal crossings have officially outpaced American births.

Wikipedia describes “Replacement Theory” as a “white nationalist far-right” invention, the Southern Poverty Law Center asserts it’s a “racist” outburst of “radical fringe” political groups, while The Guardian and CNN link it as a motive to cherry-picked shooting sprees.

Of course we can all agree that we live in a time of extraordinary anti-white bigotry, but the replacement campaign’s main objective is, more than anything, the erasure of traditional American culture and heritage, and the elimination of Judeo-Christian morality. It just so happens that a majority of people who support and embrace these institutions, like myself, are white. To dismantle these reigning philosophies—life, liberty, prosperity, self-reliance, selflessness, sacrifice, honor, restrained government—you have to overwhelm and conquer the believing population with people who have no loyalty to, understanding of, or beliefs in such things.

Import tens of millions of third-world mentality people looking for a handout, ready to beat the host into submission?

The radical promotion of abortion for American women?

Destruction of the family unit because “gay is the way”?

Cultural and political Marxism?

These are undeniable platforms of the Democrat left—or all summed up, “replacement strategy.”

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.