Illegals create huge new red-light district on Roosevelt Avenue in NYC

Joe Biden has touted illegal migration for all the 'contributions' migrants make to the U.S. Leftist think tanks such as the Brookings Institution hail these migrants as "an engine of economic prosperity for the American economy."

Well, in New York, here's one such "contribution" and economy booster, according to the Daily Mail:

New York City has a huge new red light district thanks to the arrival of hordes of female Venezuelan migrants who are working as prostitutes, Mayor Eric Adams said. Roosevelt Avenue in the Corona neighborhood of Queens is filled with Venezuelan migrants offering sex services in the open-air, so-called 'Market of Sweethearts.' In recent weeks sex workers have been seen walking the streets during the day, with many aggressively soliciting even as children get out of school or during their lunch hour, as reported by Pix 11. Previously, the Bronx was home to the Big Apple's highest concentration of sex workers for hire. Mayor Adams said on Tuesday the situation is just one of many ways in which the migrant crisis is affecting the city, which has received over 120,000 new asylum seekers since last spring.

The Mail noted that it couldn't tell if these women were there on their own out of choice, having plied that trade back in Venezuela or Colombia, or had been tricked into it and trafficked into the U.S., working against their will.

Either way, it's a heck of a plague to import into the U.S., particularly with the hookers aggressively promoting their "services" in the vicinity of schools, even to school kids, and crime of all kinds festering and growing more pervasive.

Roosevelt Avenue is a historically Colombian-American neighborhood where many good Colombian legal immigrants have lived for decades, many of them refugees from Marxist narcoterror, which terrorized that nation for 60 long years. They've protested this crap in the past, but now their neighborhood is being inundated.

A couple of things stand out as to why what has happened has happened.

One, in pretty much every ethnic neighborhood, there are unassimilated gangs with ties to the motherland, and Colombia is likely no different. And as I noted here, citing reporting from Mary Anastasia O'Grady of the Wall Street Journal, criminal gangs have moved quickly into the migrant trade at the Colombia-Panama border, collecting "fees" from migrants to allow them to cross over into the dangerous Darien gap for passage to the states. With Colombian gangs that involved already, and with complicity from the (now-leftist) Colombian state, it seems a short stretch to imagine that many of these Colombian gangs are ushering the migants over to the meat-grinder on Roosevelt Avenue. The ties are there. That may explain why the problem has grown so big so fast, the outlines of network activity is visibile.

Two: Last summer, New York City moved to make health care free for hookers, meaning, lower costs for their traffickers, who need to keep their human inventory in reasonably good shape in order to sell it to the public. I wrote about that here. Lower costs mean more human cargo and human trafficking, forced into miserable lives of prostitution after hearing promises of paradise if they can make it up to el norte. Whether that law was passed by crooked officials in hock to these gangs is unknown but it's a strange bennie to be extending at a time of unlimited migration already bankrupting New York. Somebody's getting rich off this. And in New York, the locals are paying in more ways than one.

Three: Joe Biden expanded pathways to illegal entry into the U.S., through the CBPOne border app, reception centers up and down Central America and in Colombia and mass amnesties and temporary protected statuses to millions of migrants without significant vetting. That offers dozens of pathways for getting into the states, and as a result, more migrants are coming than ever. That would include the products of Venezuela's emptied jails, just as it would Venezuela's hookers and other creators of social problems.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York blames the lack of work permits for illegal migrants as reason for the big red light district, but that's a little precious. He claims that Biden's open borders, which permit illegals to roam about the country but witholds work permits until asylum or "parole" is granted, is the problem and instant work permits on the spot would get rid of the red light districts. This is absurd.

There are undoubtedly other factors, but the bottom line here is that huge plagues on society are caused by policies and the criminals who exploit those policies. They condemn these women to a life of misery, a life devoid of any possibility of love or human connection, a life of venereal disease and violence, and create problems for the rest of society at large as well. That's on Joe Biden, another effect of his open border. When is it going to stop?

Image: Twitter screenshot from the New York Post