Judge to Biden: Stop cutting

The Texas Rangers are playing well in the post season. Maybe they will finally bring the big trophy to our fans. The other big story around here is that a judge has halted another Biden program. This is the story:

A federal judge on Monday ordered immigration agents to stop taking down or cutting through concertina wire placed on the Texas-Mexico border in Eagle Pass by state troopers and National Guard members in their efforts to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration last Tuesday, claiming that the Border Patrol illegally destroyed state property when its agents cut through concertina wire on the banks of the Rio Grande to “assist” migrants to “illegally cross” the border. District Judge Alia Moses, a George W. Bush appointee, said she would grant Paxton’s request. “The Court shall grant the temporary relief requested, with one important exception for any medical emergency that mostly likely results in serious bodily injury or death to a person, absent any boats or other life-saving apparatus available to avoid such medical emergencies prior to reaching the concertina wire barrier,” Moses wrote in her order.

So click another victory for AG Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott. We don't know if this is a short-term or long-term victory for Texas. Time will tell.

What is clear that a federal judge is listening to Texas' argument that the federal government is encouraging chaotic immigration. You don't need to be a judge to see the chaos -- just visit El Paso, Eagle Pass, or Laredo. You will see the consequences on the streets. Or talk to the Democrat mayors on the border and they will tell you what they think of the chaos.

Image: National Archives