There is a tune flying around the country that sort of goes like this:

Hit the road Joe and don’t you run no more, no more, no more, no more.

Hit the road Joe and don’t you run no more.

What you say?

Hit the road Joe and don’t you run more, no more, no more, no more.

Hit the road Joe and don’t you run no more.

Move over, Ray Charles. Someone stole your song.

It’s Democrats who are screaming and telling Joe “no more.” This is the story:

President Joe Biden is facing harsh opinions from his own party, as polls show that a significant portion of Democratic voters do not want him to run for president again in 2024. A Messenger/Harris poll released Tuesday found that a majority of overall voters do not want Biden or former President Donald Trump to seek another term next November at 67% and 55%, respectively. With Biden, however, 40% of Democrats believe he should not run for another term, compared to 25% of Republicans who say the same for Trump.

Don’t blame this one on MAGA, because this is about dissatisfaction on the “D” side of the room.

Why so many calls on President Biden to move on? My guess is that Democrats are seeing the same man on the TV screen that we see. Furthermore, I don’t think that they ever loved Joe Biden. In other words, he was the anti-Trump and the convenient person around in 2020.

So will he run no more? My guess is yes, but then who runs in his place? I don’t think the Democrats have figured that one out. Twenty twenty-four won’t be 2020, and the Democrats know it.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.