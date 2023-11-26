Something is very wrong—What now?

Most of us sense something is deeply wrong, yet we go about our lives as if nothing is awry.

Robotically. On autopilot.

Because we don’t know what else to do.

Radical “progressives” have seized control of everything. If we so much as challenge these Marxist wannabes or raise our voices, they accuse us of being bigoted violence-mongers, of treason, and of being a danger to “our democracy…” meaning their power. That is beyond preposterous coming from people who want to silence any opposition—and who despise everything on which the country was founded.

The elites who rule over us won’t secure our border-- or do many other things most of us want them to do-- so in a very real sense we have taxation without representation. We have come full circle and find ourselves in much the same position as our founders did almost 250 years ago.

We know what the founders’ answer was. What will ours be? We know what they did? What will we do?

Can we match their wisdom—and courage? Is it even possible anymore?

If we decide it isn’t, what does that say about the future, our children, posterity, freedom?

What does it say about us?

