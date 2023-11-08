Hillary Clinton’s performance on The View was embarrassing

Gee whiz, talk about a bona fide conspiracy theorist:

NEW - Hillary Clinton: "Well, Hitler was duly elected…Trump is telling us what he intends to do."pic.twitter.com/FLFoxlQCJx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 8, 2023

Today, Hillary Clinton joined the women of The View to… yep you guessed it, warn about the danger that Donald Trump posed to sacred American freedoms like the election process, the right to life and liberty, and the right to a free and fair press. And of course in her comparison, “Hitler” entered the monologue as Trump’s equivalent. Good grief, these people need some new material, because they’re really starting to sound more unhinged by the day.

I suppose in an alternate reality, one in which Hillary Clinton hadn’t totally destroyed her own credibility and the general public viewed her as mentally stable (enough), and Trump hadn’t yet been “duly elected” as president, maybe her doomsday fear porn would carry a little more weight… I guess? But the problem for her (and the View hags) is that this isn’t an alternate reality, it’s just the normal and only reality, one in which Clinton is a laughingstock and Trump has already been in office, and he didn’t try to “do away with elections” or “do away with opposition” or a “free press.” She just sounds like a nutty, off-her-rocker conspiracy theorist.

In fact, now that I think of it, Clinton basically just described the Obama-Biden cabal!

Mere weeks after Trump’s 2016 victory, The New York Times published an article on a unique precedent, set by the Obama regime:

If Donald J. Trump decides as president to throw a whistle-blower in jail for trying to talk to a reporter, or gets the F.B.I. to spy on a journalist, he will have one man to thank for bequeathing him such expansive power: Barack Obama.

Or remember this headline, from Freedom of the Press Foundation?

Obama used the Espionage Act to put a record number of reporters’ sources in jail, and Trump could be even worse

And doing away with elections? Isn’t that exactly what Ukraine’s Zelensky has done? And isn’t he the epitome of “presidential material” according to the Democrats, Clinton included? Yes and yes. If you forgot, just two months ago, the Clinton Global Initiative announced a new project which was the result of a direct “collaboration” between Clinton and Olena Zelenska (Zelensky’s wife), and Clinton continues to stump for Zelensky and “more aid” to fight Putin.

Give me a break lady.

“Do away with opposition?” Oh, like jailing peaceful political opponents whose “crime” was entering the U.S. Capitol building, a building which is supposed to belong to the American people, in what can only be described as an unauthorized tour? Or maybe like siccing amoral and activist prosecutors on a leading presidential candidate, in endless “see what sticks” indictments and lawsuits? Perhaps she means such a corrupt and contemptible act of weaponizing federal agencies like the FBI and the IRS to target and tyrannize private citizens and groups, all because of their political beliefs? I could go on and on.

As she also said, “I think it would be the end of our country as we know it.”

Now, I was already sold on Trump, but the end of our country as “we” (meaning the Democrats) know it? A girl can dream! No more sacrifices to Molech behind the walls of abortion clinics? No more rigged elections? No more “queer” pornography sold as education? No more “democracy” or tyranny of the majority? No more sexual predators finding a safe haven in schools and libraries? A revival of Judeo-Christian values? Secure borders? America first instead of America last? Sign. Me. Up.

He’s not just living rent-free in their heads, he’s living in a Fifth Avenue penthouse, with every luxury and amenity possible, and he’s not going anywhere. It kinda of makes me think of the stereotypical psychiatry couch, and as the delusion patient reels, the doctor asks, “Is this Donald Trump in the room with us right now?”

Also, notice Clinton’s sarcastic tone taken when she says, “Hitler was duly elected” — yes he was, but you know who wasn’t? Hillary Clinton.

Image from X.