San Francisco schadenfreude

I grew up in San Francisco and lived just north of it for many years. Overall, I spent two-thirds of my life in or near the city. I know it well and remember it when it didn’t have a skyline dominated by Manhattan-esque skyscrapers. Even with those skyscrapers, though, one of the loveliest views in the world is driving south through the Robin Williams tunnel and suddenly seeing the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay, and the San Francisco skyline spread before you. Dig a little deeper into the city, though, and it’s a hellhole…which is exactly what its citizens deserve because it’s precisely what they voted for.

San Francisco had its last Republican mayor in 1963. Beginning in January 1964, it’s had only Democrat mayors, including nationally known leftists Dianne Feinstein and Gavin Newsom. Its most recent Democrat mayor, London Breed, won against three other Democrats. Republicans don’t even try.

I have no idea when a Republican last served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The current Board, although officially non-partisan, is made up only of self-identified Democrats. It’s given us the wonders of the sexually obsessed Scott Weiner, who now serves in the California assembly, spreading LGBTQ+ joy and obscene policies wherever he goes.

San Francisco has been at the forefront of making life pleasant for the homeless. Not only does it allow them to live on the sidewalks, but it also gives them food, medical care, and easy access to illegal drugs. When I left the Bay Area several years ago, apps mapping the most poop-filled streets were becoming a thing to protect the unwary pedestrian.

Since then, the city has only gotten worse. A video is making the rounds showing that the Tenderloin has become post-apocalyptic. Of course, the Tenderloin was never a good neighborhood. When I grew up, there was a “wino” problem (are there still people called “winos”?), along with the sad dregs of the Haight Ashbury era, people who never grew beyond the drugs they took to “turn on, tune in and drop out.”

What’s happening now, though, goes far beyond anything I ever saw in that sad, impoverished neighborhood:

Being leftist, San Francisco also has its share of crime and antisemitism. These came together in an attack on an ice cream shop in the Mission District called “Smitten Ice Cream.” The ice cream, frankly, sounds delicious. I mean, anything made with Guittard Chocolate is going to be good. Also, it’s clear that someone working there likes corgis, which is another thing in favor of the shop.

The shop’s owner is a woman named Robyn Fisher, and she is Jewish. I learned through Facebook that her store was vandalized and plastered with antisemitic graffiti. Her friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of repairing the store.

Let me say immediately that what happened is horrible. The rise in violent antisemitism is a dangerous plague sweeping America. It never occurs in a vacuum. It is a sign of a terribly sick society and, unless the antisemitism is destroyed as any cancer would be, the patient dies.

Having said that, I’m not inclined to donate to the fund, even though it is about ice cream and against antisemitism, because the store is run by Democrats:

…Democrats who celebrated the racism and violence implicitly inherent in BLM (which has now proven to be a fervently antisemitic group):

Looking at these Instagram posts, I have to believe that the store owner voted for candidates that authorized the policies that turned so many parts of San Francisco into a filthy, poop-plastered, drug-addled, crime-ridden, antisemitic mess. So, while I’m very sorry that the store suffered as it did, I’m not chipping in to help, even for ice cream. Unless people really feel the consequences of their actions, they are usually incapable of change.

Image: Instagram screen grab.