When Antony Blinken blinks

When Blinken was a trusted staffer to senator and V.P. Biden's, he Blinked during what Bob Gates said were Biden's perpetual erroneous decisions about foreign policy.

Blinken blinked when he was on the Penn-Biden payroll, when Biden held classified documents in careless fashion in the Biden offices at the Chinese-friendly foundation.

Blinken Blinked when Biden chose to abruptly, impulsively, and foolishly withdraw from Afghanistan. Blinken Blinked as the State Department was tossed the impossible task of the chaotic departure from Karsi airport rather than the more secure Bagram airbase.

Blinken Blinked when 6 billion dollars was given to Iran as part of the exchange for the release of U.U. hostages held by Iran. One can assume Blinken Blinked about how it was thought to aid a futile revival of the always bogus Iran nuclear deal.

Blinken Blinked again shortly after the horrendous attack by Islamist Hamas on Israel, when he impulsively and absurdly posted the idea that a ceasefire should occur between Israel and the beyond evil Hamas terrorists! Blinken Blinked as he quickly took down his bogus tweet.

Will Blinken Blink as he resigns?

