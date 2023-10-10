Not all angels have wings

Not all angels are endowed with wings. Some exist among us. Last night, this author met two of them.

Driving home from work, I was afflicted with a flat tire. Pulling off the road at the first opportunity (this is a two-lane highway without shoulders), I stopped in the parking lot of a local business. The owners were sitting outside, enjoying the lovely evening. I sheepishly asked if they had a compressor, and the gentleman came over to look. The wife went and got a compressor. But he indicated that the tire was shot (it was).

He proceeded to try to put on the spare, but it clearly was the wrong size. (It had been replaced a year prior but not needed until today.) Living paycheck to paycheck as so many do these days, this author is three days from payday, has less than $30 in the bank, and was prepared to ask a friend to borrow some money.

The man proceeded to make a phone call, toss the wheel and bad tire into his beautifully and patriotically decorated Jeep, and leave. His lovely wife brought water, and we went on to have a delightful conversation. It was clear that we shared political views and a deep love of our country.

Not long after, the man returned. He had a brand-new tire on the wheel and put it on the car. I asked how much I owed him, and wanted to write him a post-dated check to cover the expense on my payday. He refused, and asked only that if I saw him stranded someday, to help him as he’d helped me. Absolutely, sir, absolutely.

They were both a godsend, and this author is extremely grateful for and to them.

God works in mysterious ways. Boundless gratitude to Him and to them for their kindness, generosity, and humanity. New friends were made as well, and that is the greatest gift of all.

