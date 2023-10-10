Israel doesn’t need crocodile tears

With their crocodile tears, Israel’s supposed allies once again are revealing their true (deadly) feelings.

Although the European Union initially condemned the evil attack against Israel, it quickly reversed course and didn’t.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union late Monday reversed an earlier announcement by an EU commissioner that the bloc was “immediately” suspending development aid for Palestinian authorities and instead said it would urgently review such assistance in the wake of the attacks on Israel by Hamas to make sure no money was misused. “There will be no suspension of payments” at the moment, a terse European Commission statement said late Monday, five hours after EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi had said that all payments from the development program for Palestinians would be “immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals ... postponed until further notice.”

After all, the Europeans need Arab Muslim oil and Arab Muslim wealth to advance the European green agenda. Also, the European nations must be careful not to antagonize their invading, increasingly expanding Muslim population.

And the few European tears quickly turned to dust.

U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken (D) initially tweeted support for Israel, but whoops — it disappeared. Thanks, Mary Katharine, for alerting us to his hypocrisy.

Deleted now apparently, but this was it. pic.twitter.com/9DPgRg37pk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 9, 2023

The State Department was equally two-faced, initially tweeting a crocodile-teary statement condemning Hamas while hoping for no retaliatory response from the victims!

This is disgraceful and every single person involved in drafting and approving this tweet should be immediately expelled from the U.S. government. https://t.co/EF6cJOCVpM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 7, 2023

That twisted tweet was quickly deleted, but not before Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) caught it...but now the tweet is “unavailable.”

Thank you, Senator Cruz, for alerting us to the State Department’s deadly hypocrisy. Unfortunately, the State Department will not follow your advice. Instead it will probably thank and promote those involved. And will shed joyful tears.

The Gateway Pundit further reveals how easily, how quickly Blinken and the State Department caved to Muslim Turkey’s extortion, posting a series of tweets from Jonathan Schanzer about the true deadliness of Turkey’s Hakan Fidan.

I repeat: Hakan Fidan was the intelligence chief who presided over the establishment of a Hamas headquarters in Turkey that included an active terrorist commander directing attacks in the West Bank, Saleh al-Arouri. Arouri yesterday boasted about the capture of dozens of Israeli civilians. He continues to travel in and out of Turkey. Arouri has also established rocket teams and arsenals in Lebanon to draw Israel into another front. Turkey has not turned him over despite a @RFJ_USA[.] ... And here is Fidan, now posing as a diplomat, acting as if he is a neutral party. What a joke. And @SecBlinken is the butt of it. I am truly embarrassed that Blinken is allowing himself to be part of this charade.

It is more than “embarrassing” that Blinken and the State Department can be jerked around so easily by Turkey. It is frightening that they — and therefore the U.S. — are so revealingly weak. Don’t believe their phony tears, their expressions of sorrow.

After remaining silent for three days, former President Barack Obama (D) belatedly dropped a tweet ostensibly supporting Israel.

All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2023

Whoops! That last sentence obliterates the tweet; “horrified and outraged by ... the brazen slaughter of innocent civilians” leading to a “just and lasting peace ... alike” means victim and barbaric aggressor are treated equally. Huh? Wipe those phony tears from your face, Mr. Former President; you aren’t fooling the Israelis. Or all Americans.

Israelis — and their true allies — are shedding real tears. They will strengthen them to prevail.

