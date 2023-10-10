Open Borders: Joe Biden lets 99% of illegal border crossers into the country -congressional study

After assuring the American public that the border was secure, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured the American public that with the end of Title 42 pandemic expulsions, all illegal border crossers "without a legal basis" to remain in the country, would be "swiftly returned." He was getting "tough."

Now we know what he meant by that, according to the New York Post:

The Biden administration has let 99% of migrants who have come over the border since 2021 — over two million people — stay in the country according to a new Congressional report released by House Republicans Monday. The report found “at least” 2,148,738 illegal aliens had been released into the United States by the Department of Homeland Security from when Joe Biden came into office until March 31, 2023. Of those, only a small fraction have been properly vetted to test their claims of asylum, the study asserts. “A mere six percent of illegal aliens released into the United States were even screened for fear of persecution [in their home country] for purposes of asylum,” read the study initiated by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock. The report finds only 5,993 illegal immigrants who were tapped for deportation were ever actually seen by an immigration judge and then removed from the country, according to the bombshell report.

That's an open border. What else is it?

Got a murder record? On the run from the law? Been emptied from a Venezuelan jail? Got a taste for sex with babies? Belong to a terrorist group?

In you come, according to Mayorkas, just about everybody gets in free.

One wonders what the 1% did who didn't manage to make it in? What did they have to do to get turned back? Perhaps they were running homeschooling operations in Germany.

It's an important story because it explains the border surge that has inundated the Biden administration, why millions of migrants keep coming despite Biden's additional "legal pathways" for migrants to come on into the country, such as CBPOne, new refugee designations, migrant centers and other ways of getting in, all of which also have acceptance rates in the high-90% range.

Migrants watch what Joe Biden does, not what he says. They operate on word of mouth, not official rhetoric, being experienced in the ways of Latin American politicos and all. So if, despite the U.S. official rhetoric of getting tough, one's aunt and juvenile delinquent cousin got in with no problem, then obviosly, they would get in, too. And they were right.

As Mary O'Grady at the Wall Street Journal noted in her column dated October 1 titled "How Colombia abets the migrant crisis," migrants are risk-takers, and being risk-takers, they look at their chances of getting into the states ... "and they like their chances."

That's why they come.

What's outrageous here is that the Bidenites have been lying about this to the public. They've not only opened the border, they've apparently lost track of 2 million people they've let in without a basis to stay. Seems the illegals are not the lawbreakers here -- or at least the principal ones -- the Biden administration is, given that Congress sets immigration quotas, according to the Constitution.

Fact is, it's easier to be an illegal migrant than ever and odds of success at getting in are probably higher than if one were to apply legally. A bad criminal record, a history of mayhem -- not a problem with Joe. Everybody gets in. Biden and his administration will undoubtedly attempt to convince the public that the border is secure once again and they are tough as nails at enforcing it.

With this congressional study out, it's time to haul them into Congress for hearings once again.

Nobody should be allowed to lie that much, opening the gates of the border to just about all comers.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via YouTube