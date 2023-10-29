Most of the ills we see around us today are the result of something simple, basic, but of critical importance. Much as Romans, after many years of relative ease and success, forgot what it meant to be Roman, many of us, in and out of office, have forgotten what it means to be American.

And it does mean something. Something specific, unique to history, wonderful. Something — or some things — that perfectly explains America’s unprecedented rise, its unparalleled entrepreneurs, inventions, economy, military, standard of living — and generosity to those less fortunate.

In my opinion, the two best sources for this explanation are the book The 5,000 Year Leap: A Miracle that Changed the World and a proclamation by Dean Alfange called “My Creed.” Here is the latter:

I do not choose to be a common man. It is my right to be uncommon — if I can. I seek opportunity — not security. I do not wish to be a kept citizen, humbled and dulled by having the state look after me. I want to take the calculated risk; to dream and to build, to fail and to succeed. I refuse to barter incentive for a dole. I prefer the challenges of life to the guaranteed existence; the thrill of fulfillment to the stale calm of utopia. I will not trade freedom for beneficence nor my dignity for a handout. I will never cower before any master nor bend to any threat. It is my heritage to stand erect, proud and unafraid; to think and act for myself, enjoy the benefit of my creations and to face the world boldly and say, ‘THIS I HAVE DONE’. All this is what it means to be an American.

Unfortunately, there are no Founders around today, and our own government has steadfastly attempted to turn as many of us as possible into dependents who rely on the government for...almost everything. Many have traded freedom for illusionary security, free will for promise of more “free” stuff to come.

It is time for a rebirth, time for us to let our own “public servants” (I dare you not to laugh as you read those words), whether elected or in the vast Deep State, know that we will never cower before any master or bend to any threat. It is time to think and act (and speak and write) for ourselves, consequences and “cancelations” be damned.

For that is what it means to be an American.

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.