Democrat voters are getting tired of being mugged by the reality they created

Snug in their northern cities far from the open southern border, Democrats condescendingly chided conservatives and those living in southern border regions for their heartlessness and racism. “No person is illegal,” they chanted. “America is a nation of immigrants,” they told us. “Give us your tired, your hungry, your poor, your huddled masses, blah, blah, blah,” they recited as if a poem had the force of law. And then Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, had the inspired idea to send the illegal aliens flooding Texas to places such as Martha’s Vineyard, New York, and Chicago. Now, those smug cities are begging for relief.

It was cute when Martha’s Vineyard, after hosting what was essentially a community-wide barbecue for the few illegal aliens who landed in their elite, white paradise, swiftly sent them on their way. That was easy. It’s harder, though, in places like New York and Chicago.

In Chicago, residents in Brighton Park were furious that the city is planning to build a migrant camp in their community:

Tensions escalated in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood during a meeting Tuesday evening over a proposed encampment for approximately 2,000 migrants [note: “migrants” means illegal aliens]. Residents say they only found out about the project when they recently spotted construction crews working at the site. The discovery led to protests, and on Monday, city officials confirmed their intent for the 10-acre vacant lot, located at 38th and California. [snip] Residents, on Tuesday, were divided on the plan. Some are calling for better living conditions for migrant families, while others say they're concerned over safety and don't want the encampment in the neighborhood. “I don’t want any of my neighbors to have to live on the streets or in tents,” one resident said. “We have concerns about our students, our children who walk on this street every day, how do we ensure their safety,” another community member said.

I’d feel sorry for these residents if it weren’t for the fact that, according to this tweet, 87% of the people in this community voted for Biden:

Asian-American residents of Brighton Park, Chicago are furious about illegal migrants coming to their neighborhood



87% of this area voted for Biden in 2020 pic.twitter.com/gLfU6TKMVN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are getting fed up with the burden that illegal aliens are placing on their city. For example, New York is paying over $11 million just to wash laundry for illegal aliens. That’s on top of the $23 million the city is shelling out for other services for illegal aliens, some of which also include dirty laundry.

Moreover, all this is just a small part of the billions of dollars New York is spending to take care of people who entered this country illegally. Funnily enough, New Yorkers didn’t mind when that cost was being borne by small communities along the Texas border. Indeed, except for Staten Island, New York City enthusiastically backed “Open Borders” Biden.

Given the budgetary costs of the illegal aliens, not to mention their taking over homeless shelters and hotels, it’s no surprise that Mayor Adams is taking a page out of Governors Abbott’s and DeSantis’s book: He’s shipping those aliens out of the city.

New York City is now steering migrants to a new “reticketing center” where they can secure a free one-way plane ticket anywhere in the world — as Mayor Eric Adams scrambles to free up space in the Big Apple’s already-overburdened shelter system. [snip] “With no sign of a decompression strategy in the near future, we have established a reticketing center for migrants,” a spokesperson for Mayor Adams said. “Here, the city will redouble efforts to purchase tickets for migrants to help them take the next steps in their journeys, and it helps us triage operations at The Roosevelt for new arrivals.” The cost of buying a plane ticket is, in some cases, cheaper than the $380 it sets the city back per day to house an asylum seeker in one of its shelters.

There are few sights lovelier than seeing Democrats get mugged by the reality they so happily foisted on other parts of America. Sadly, most people learn best through pain, and they’re finally experiencing the real pain from the policies they so smugly and condescendingly insisted upon.

